A Dolphins Offensive Line Reunion
Those Miami Dolphins fans upset the team didn't re-sign Kendall Lamm in the offseason can rejoice.
The veteran offensive lineman is heading back to the team pending a physical, GM Chris Grier indicated Wednesday morning.
Because he's a vested veteran with at least four years of NFL experience, Lamm didn't have to go through waivers after he was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday and could negotiate and sign with any team.
The fit with Miami makes sense on both ends, with Lamm having spent the past two seasons with the team and the Dolphins needing to bolster their depth on the offensive line.
“We're a little light there right now with eight, but we like some of the guys," Grier said. "Kendall has been a good player for us in the role he serves for us."
Lamm's 2024 season with the Dolphins ended prematurely because of a back injury that necessitated offseason surgery, but he did practice with the Eagles this summer.
"Talking to him last night, e was in good spirits that he felt good," Grier said. "So I just think it's one of those right now he's healthy and feels good."
HOW LAMM FITS IN
Lamm will join a group of backups that includes offseason acquisition Larry Borom, mid-summer pick-up Daniel Brunskill and Kion Smith. The Dolphins also have Liam Eichenberg on Reserve/PUP and Andrew Meyer on IR with a designation to return, meaning both players have to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
Exactly where Lamm fits into the group remains to be determined, but he probably looks like a better option at left tackle should anything happen to Borom, who spent most of the summer with the first-team line at right tackle with Austin Jackson sidelined with a foot injury.
"I think the best thing that happened is for me is for the experience for Larry to play and get some experience with the 1's," Grier said. "Austin, obviously we need him back. He's a really good player. He's trending for playing Week 1, excited for him to be out there. But I think to get that group out there together, the starting five playing together was good, but it's good for Larry, who's coming in learning a whole new technique, systems of doing everything and coaches are very happy with him, as our teammates and staff.
"He's been a really good fit for the room and James Daniels has done a nice job coming in at guard as well. And the two young guys on the other side (Paul and Jonah Savaiinaea) getting all that work throughout the spring was good. So getting Keon Smith back was really good because he can play tackle and guard as well, so we feel good about it. Daniel Brunskill has been a veteran that's played in the system for a long time, so he gives us some comfort there as a backup. So we feel good about it, but we know they have to go out and play, and it'll be exciting to keep them in the system. what they can do as a group."