A Dolphins-Specific 2025 Draft Big Board
NFL draft big boards are commonplace around this time of year, but what about a big board made strictly with the Miami Dolphins in mind.
Though the list below is need-focused due to the extensive holes in Miami’s current roster, there’s a ranking within that seeks to blend draft strengths with team needs. The ranking is not a suggestion of where the prospects ultimately will be selected as much as it is a ranking of players we’d prefer the Dolphins not overlook.
Prospects who don't figure to be available when the Dolphins pick at number 13 are not included, with examples including CB/WR Travis Hunter, EDGE Abdul Carter, T Armand Membou and RB Ashton Jeanty.
TAKING ON THE FIRST PICK
In going with Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, it is understood that a greater need to some degree lies at cornerback.
No matter what happens in this draft, the Dolphins will enter camp with question marks at cornerback. Even if the team's top two selections are corners, it would be a challenge to say that the team is certifiably set with its starters in the defensive backfield.
Drafting Grant at 13 or in a slight trade down not only fills another glaring need on the defense — it turns the defensive front into what would appear to be one of the strongest starting units on the team, offense or defense with Chop Robinson, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb manning the edge and Zach Sieler paired with a young, double-team-eating physical freak next to him.
And, yes, we see Mason Graham possibly making it to 13. He spent his pre-combine time trying to bulk up as he was listed at 320 pounds at Michigan and there were concerns he was closer to 280. Despite not participating in workouts, he still was only 296 pounds, a weight he would likely not have been if he had come to the event in need of showing his speed and agility.
Regardless of who, the build-from-the-front approach could help take a little heat off the young corners Miami will ultimately draft and play, whatever round(s).
TAKING ADVANTAGE OF WHAT A DRAFT OFFERS
It’s also wise to pay attention to the strengths of a draft. In 2025, defensive tackle has been well documented but its strength really lies in the first two days. This year, the running back class is the best in memory from Ashton Jeanty at the top to pretty much anything a team might desire style-wise in just about every round thereafter. Taking one at some point should be of interest from a value standpoint.
Conversely, there’s quarterback and you won’t see too many listed below. I feel it’s one of the worst classes I’ve seen and Miami has so many other needs. Cornerback, as another example, is a good position to target on Day 2. Outside of Travis Hunter, there is no sure thing at the position in the top half of Round 1.
Feel free to bookmark this list and come back on draft night to have a quick look to find out if the Dolphins landed a player we like, why they could be a fit and some other brief notes.
2025 MIAMI DOLPHINS DRAFT BIG BOARD
1. DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan: Ravens/Weaver scheme dream; would fill out a potentially high-end MIA starting front four
2. DT Mason Graham, Michigan: Not mocked to be available at 13; size concerns from combine could play a role; short arms
3. LB Jalon Walker, Georgia: Likely gone before 13 but draft’s best pass-rushing off-ball LB would be problems for opposing OCs
4. CB Jahdae Barron, Texas: Starting to feel like he’ll be gone as the only top CB in the class without question marks
5. S Nick Emmanwori, So. Carolina: Not a fan of taking a S this high but have to go with elite traits and position versatility
6. OL Kelvin Banks, Texas: The best tackle-turned-guard prospect likely to be available
7. CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss: My pick for draft’s best (healthy) CB; 6-1 with long arms and instinctive with the ball in the air
8. DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon: Trade back in R1 option; strong hands at the end of long arms; D1 starter
9. CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina: Injured knee; feels like a player you don’t want to let get away; likely CB2 in this draft
10. G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State: Fantastic fit; LG who excelled at guard until his team needed an LT, where he also excelled
11. CB Darien Porter, Iowa State: 6-2 fluid cover guy who ran a 4.30; needs to get stronger/improve tackling but high ceiling
12. CB Will Johnson, Michigan: Less about injury; more about his speed and bad workout choices; teams can’t feel as confident
13. G/C Jared Wilson, Georgia: Draft night riser in my opinion; for MIA, starting G in year one, starting C of the future
14. G Grey Zabel, North Dakota State: Understand he killed the one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl; versatility is the primary draw for me
15. S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame: No TDs and 6 interceptions in his coverage area in ’24; instinctive deep safety
16. OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State: Likely top OT in this draft had he finished out season at OSU (knee); great outside zone fit
17. G Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona: OT who likely moves to G; has a R. Hunt vibe; 6-4, 324 lbs.; 1.77 10-yard split at combine
18. CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State: Smaller but sticky in coverage & a real good tackler; 4.36; I think he’s a draft riser
19. G Tate Ratledge, Georgia: Would provide instant nasty; at 6-6, posted great athletic numbers; great mover for outside zone
20. S Malaki Starks, Georgia: Didn’t have the greatest ’24 compared to previous seasons; smart player who makes plays
21. CB Azareye’h Thomas, FSU: Physical with good size (6-2, 195) and long arms; didn’t give up a TD last year
22. DT C.J. West, Indiana: Most underrated DT in the class; great athletic numbers on a thick frame; good tape vs. Big Ten
23. WR Jalen Royals, Utah State: Great fit for Miami; plays strong and fast; 126 career catches, 75 for 1st down; 15.2 career average
24. S Andrew Mukuba, Texas: Likely could pencil in at deep safety; primary concern is size but he brings it; baller; plays fast
25. WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State: 6-4, 214, 4.47 and 39-inch vertical; speed & height show up on tape; resembles Christian Watson (GB)
26. WR Tory Horton, Colorado State: Would offer Miami a bigger, athletic receiver in the Chris Chambers mold
27. OT Charles Grant, William & Mary: Targeting Rould 3, he could move to G; great feet and exceptionally long arms (35 inches)
28. DE Ashton Gilotte, Louisville: Could move inside in passing situations; high motor with heavy hands; 41 hurries
29. CB Nohl Williams, California: 6-0, 199 press CB; always looking for the ball; 14 career INT; 4.50; good tackler; also KR
30. OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota: Will go in Round 12; great size (6-6, 340); good run blocker; needs work as a pass blocker
31. S Jonas Sanker, Virginia: Probably would start at box safety; fast, athletic, big hitter; gunner on coverage teams
32. IDL Tyleik Williams, Ohio State: Classic 3-tech; plays physical; uses arms to fight off first punch; play is never dead for him
33. IDL T.J. Sanders, So. Carolina: Very quick off the ball and could be eventual starter if he can strengthen his base
34. RB RJ Harvey, UCF: Probably goes too high for MIA; 4.40/38-inch vertical; complete RB; HR hitter; great hands; inside/outside runner
35. TE Mason Taylor, LSU: Another player probably goes higher than Miami can afford, but is the most complete TE in draft
36. DE/EDGE Jared Ivey, Mississippi: 6-6”, 274 and moves well; good pass rusher; sets edge against run; explosive at the snap
37. EDGE Jordan Burch, Oregon: Round 3 target due to knee; 4.67 at 6-4, 279, had 11 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 5 PD in 10 games in ‘24
38. RB D.J. Giddens, Kansas State: Big back (6-0, 212) with the shake of a smaller one; high percentage of first tacklers miss; played hurt
39. CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame: Plays big but unsure about a few things, including him coming off a hip injury
40. DT Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee: A little undersized at 6-2, 291 but uses long arms and burst to overpower guards
41. LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA: Former walk-on who is a natural player; not super athletic but could challenge to start at WLB
42. OT Cameron Williams, Texas: Super athletic smash-mouth run blocker; needs refinement…too many penalties; Round 1 traits
43. OT Chase Lundt, Connecticut: Crazy movement skills at 6-7; very good in outside zone; plays to the whistle; needs NFL strength coach
44. EDGE Que Robinson, Alabama: Ascending edge who would definitely make the team based on core special teams play
45. WR Tai Felton, Maryland: My top Day 3 WR, would be a steal; tall and fast (4.38); (96 rec., 6 TDs in ’24; 15.1 average in ‘23)
46. OT Jalen Travis, Iowa State: Posted an RAS that was 13th of 1,379 OT tested since ‘87; Princeton transfer; played prep hoops
47. S Billy Bowman Jr. Oklahoma: Size is the concern (5-10, 192) but a ball hawk who plays with good speed
48. RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech: Has fumble problem, which may make him available; game-breaker; film is undeniable
49. LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma: Zach Thomas-like; undersized but a banger; does well fighting off blocks; runs well
50. CB Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers: Slight at 5-11, 175 but can play field, outside or nickel; plays bigger than his size; 4.39
51. G Dylan Fairchild, Georgia: Third-best UGA lineman in draft, which would make him fourth-best on Miami roster (just kidding)
52. G Luke Kandra, Cincinnati: Two-year starter; 4 sacks allowed in '23 to none in '24; very good outside zone run blocker; solid in pass pro
53. TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon: Good hands/back shoulder; runs well (4.63) in space; will put his head down for extra yards
54. RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia: Lost in the shuffle between bad UF teams and off-field issues; still starting-caliber NFL talent
55. TE Gunnar Helm, Texas: Value is as a complete TE; good receiver, will likely get dinged for combine, where he did drills injured.
56. DT Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU: Not long or strong but speed shows on tape (4.86); would offer MIA pass-rushing DT
57. CB Zah Frazier, UTSA: 6-3, 4.36 40, 36.5-inch vertical at combine; potential outside CB; 6 INT, 15 PBU in ‘24; sick closing speed
58. LB Teddye Buchanan, Cal: Physical, athletic LB who transferred from UC Davis to earn 1st Team All-ACC at Cal; 40-inch vertical
59. S Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin: Lights people up; 6-1, 217, not super fast (4.57) but good in coverage; great tackler; baller
60. CB Mello Dotson, Kansas: One of two Kansas corners who will get drafted; skilled and productive, but ran a slow 4.60 40
61. S Malachi Moore, Alabama: Size/speed concerns but on film is a guy who can cover and is super physical in run support
62. RB Brashard Smith, SMU: Probably not taking unless Miami adds picks but converted WR runs hard and fast (4.39, 32-inch vertical)
63. DB Kitan Crawford, Nevada: Texas transfer; is suited to be a big nickel & special teams ace
64. WR Kaden Prather, Maryland: 6-4, 204; ran better-than-expected 4.46 at combine; plays physical; size is a problem for DBs
65. DT Darius Alexander, Toledo: 34-inch arms he uses well, great swim move; can get swallowed by double teams; rotational DT
66. RB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech: If Miami is in search of a late-round power back, this could be the guy; 5.3 average for his career
67. DT Jordan Phillips, Maryland: Smaller (6-2, 302) but drives OL backward in embarrassing ways; great power, low production
68. S Craig Woodson, Cal: A solid safety who comes diving in fully committed on run support, but his frame seems small for play style
69. S Marquis Sigle, Kansas State: Combine freak (4.37) who could work as backup safety; roster spot possible as a special teams gunner
70. TE Luke Lachey, Iowa: Son of longtime NFL tackle Jim Lachey; looked great in ’23 before injury; could be a steal if he returns to physical form
71. CB Jason Marshall, Florida: Likely to be complete hit or miss; very good athlete who played top competition; some question desire
72. CB Melvin Smith Jr, So Arkansas: (4.38, 38.5-inch vertical); very good coverage skills; always turned to play the ball; very willing tackler
73. RB Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State: Doak winner in ’23 who fell off in ’24; slow but good feet for his size; sees holes; good hands
74. DT Ty Robinson, Nebraska: An athletic bull rusher; 11 TFL/6 sacks in ‘24; good combine but dropped 22 pounds to do it
75. WR Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska: A late-round gamble; missed a lot of time; 6-4, 218, 4.40, 38-inch vertical, 343/8-inch arms
76. WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami: Loved his ’24 tape but can’t overlook the bloated 40 time; players his size/speed struggle
77. S Keondre Jackson, Illinois State: 6-3, 215; looks to destroy every ball carrier; good range but definitely a box safety; good special-teamer
78. K Ryan Fitzgerald, FSU: Player who has been on the rise; big, accurate leg and has kicked in weather; a move to clear up space