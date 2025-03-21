Why the Dolphins Could Stay Away from Safety in the First Round
The Miami Dolphins drafted Minkah Fitzpatrick with the number 11 pick in the 2018 draft in Chris Grier’s third season as general manager. Three years later, they reloaded at the position, selecting Jevon Holland in the second round 18 months after trading Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh.
The Dolphins are in a similar situation this offseason, but may be signaling a shift in their approach. With Holland departing for the Giants on a three-year, $45.3 million deal, Miami appears to be moving toward a more cost-effective strategy at the position. Georgia’s Malaki Starks and South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori have been common projections to Miami in mock drafts — and a first-round pick could provide long-term stability on a team-friendly deal.
However, with pressing needs at guard, cornerback and defensive tackle, investing a first-round pick in a safety may not provide the immediate impact needed entering a must-win season, particularly considering Holland’s comments on his way out of Miami suggesting the Dolphins don’t value the safety position as much as others.
“When you look at the Ravens and how they are built, because it’s kinda their scheme, the front is where they make their bread,” Holland said on the Breakin’ House Rules podcast. “If the safeties and corners are good, it just makes the defense even better. I feel their thought process is to build from the bottom up.
“The scheme for the safeties is more an umbrella thought process. A keep-everything-in-front-of-you mindset — like staying deep.”
HOW THE DOLPHINS USED THEIR SAFETIES LAST SEASON
According to PFF, Holland played a career-high 235 snaps in the box last season but over 50 percent of his 854 snaps came at free safety. Fellow starting safety Jordan Poyer was back deep for 555 of his 964 snaps last season.
Holland became one of nine safeties to earn $15 million annually thanks to his versatility, coverage, and playmaking ability.
The Dolphins have major cap hits in Tua Tagovailoa ($39 million), Tyreek Hill ($28 million) and Jalen Ramsey ($16 million) that they need to work around, and limiting the ask (and price tag) of safeties could be a viable solution.
The Dolphins have made it clear that building a strong front seven is their priority. With the addition of pass rusher Chop Robinson in the first round and restructuring Bradley Chubb’s contract to maximize the team’s pass-rushing potential, Miami is determined to apply pressure up front. As a result, the franchise may feel less pressure to invest heavily in the safety position.
Baltimore did invest in a first-round safety with Kyle Hamilton at number 14 in the 2022 draft, but his versatility has been key to his All-Pro impact — logging at least 230 snaps in the box, at free safety, and at slot cornerback in each of the last two seasons. Miami has a versatile piece in Ramsey, but the Ravens also had Ar’Darius Washington and Marcus Williams play over 400 snaps at free safety last season to complement Hamilton, freeing him to play 407 snaps in the box and 292 at slot cornerback.
“The Dolphins weren’t super competitive with their offer [to Holland],” NFL Network Insider Cameron Wolfe said on the podcast. “They decided they were going to go the cheaper value route to spend their money.”
Wolfe’s comments suggest that Miami sees safety as a supporting role rather than a foundational piece. With a clear plan, Miami can solidify its safety position by developing younger talent — such as 2024 sixth-round pick Patrick McMorris — and signing affordable veterans, all without overcommitting financially.
“Patrick last year was sitting behind me and Jordan Poyer,” Holland said. ”He can really play, just needs that opportunity and I think he’s going to get that.”
The Dolphins can’t spend everywhere and must find affordable players who can contribute. Miami would greatly benefit from players like McMorris stepping into the lineup in year two. Building up other positions only helps limit the ask.
A first-round safety could boost the defense, but Miami’s cap situation and greater needs elsewhere may push them in another direction.