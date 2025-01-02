All Dolphins

A Rare Pro Bowl Shutout for Dolphins

The Dolphins are without a player on the initial Pro Bowl rosters for the first time since 2019

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders (7) kicks a field goal against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders (7) kicks a field goal against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins likely will end up with a Pro Bowl selection as an alternate at some point, but that won't change the fact they were shut out on the initial AFC roster for only the fourth time in franchise history.

It last happened in the 2019 season, which was understandable considering the team started off 0-7 before rallying to end with a 5-11 record.

The other times came in 1980 and 1997, and those have more in common that this year.

The Dolphins were one of only four teams this season without a selection on the original Pro Bowl rosters, along with the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans. It's a bit weird for a team that's 8-8.

But the Dolphins also were 8-8 in 1980 when they had no selection and they were 9-7 AND made the playoffs in 1997 when they also were shut out.

"It is what it is on that," tight ends coach Jon Embree said about Jonnu Smith, who might have been one of the team's biggest Pro Bowl snubs. "I'm just pleased with how Jonnu has played this year and what he's brought to this team.

"There's a lot that goes into all that stuff. And just the fact that people talk about him in that light is good and a lot of work we need to do because I think he can be significantly better and so I'm looking forward to that when that time comes starting next year or whatever and so this just gives us a kind of a baseline on where we're starting and then keep it moving forward next year."

DOLPHINS PRO BOWL SELECTIONS BY YEAR

NOTE: STARTERS in all CAPS; (dnp) indicates did not play

1970 (3) — RB Larry Csonka, QB Bob Griese, WR Paul Warfield

1971 (7) — RB LARRY CSONKA, QB Bob Griese, G Larry Little, RB Mercury Morris, S Jake Scott (dnp), DE Bill Stanfill, WR PAUL WARFIELD

1972 (9) — S Dick Anderson, LB Nick Buoniconti (dnp), RB Larry Csonka (dnp), T Norm Evans, G LARRY LITTLE, RB Mercury Morris, S JAKE SCOTT, DE Bill Stanfill (dnp), WR Paul Warfield (dnp)

1973 (12) — S DICK ANDERSON, LB Nick Buoniconti, RB Larry Csonka (dnp), QB Bob Griese, C JIM LANGER, G LARRY LITTLE, T Wayne Moore (dnp), RB Mercury Morris (dnp), S JAKE SCOTT, DE Bill Stanfill (dnp), WR Paul Warfield (dnp), K GARO YEPREMIAN

1974 (10) — S DICK ANDERSON, RB Larry Csonka, T Norm Evans, QB Bob Griese, G Bob Kuechenberg, C JIM LANGER, G LARRY LITTLE, DE BILL STANFILL, S Jake Scott (dnp), WR Paul Warfield

1975 (3) — G BOB KUECHENBERG, C JIM LANGER, S JAKE SCOTT

1976 (1) — C JIM LANGER

1977 (4) — QB BOB GRIESE, G Bob Kuechenberg, C JIM LANGER, WR NAT MOORE

1978 (5) — QB Bob Griese, G Bob Kuechenberg, C Jim Langer, RB DELVIN WILLIAMS, K GARO YEPREMIAN

1979 (3) — DT BOB BAUMHOWER, LB Kim Bokamper, S Tim Foley

1980 — No Selections

1981 (2) — DT BOB BAUMHOWER, G Ed Newman

1982 (4) — DT Bob Baumhower, RB Andra Franklin, G Ed Newman (dnp), G Bob Kuechenberg

1983 (7) — DT BOB BAUMHOWER, DE DOUG BETTERS, WR Mark Duper, G Bob Kuechenberg, QB DAN MARINO (dnp), G ED NEWMAN, C DWIGHT STEPHENSON

1984 (8) — DT Bob Baumhower (dnp), WR Mark Clayton, LB A.J. Duhe, WR MARK DUPER, QB DAN MARINO, G ED NEWMAN, P REGGIE ROBY, C DWIGHT STEPHENSON

1985 (4) — WR Mark Clayton, G Roy Foster, QB DAN MARINO (dnp), C DWIGHT STEPHENSON

1986 — WR Mark Clayton, WR Mark Duper, G Roy Foster, QB DAN MARINO (dnp), LB JOHN OFFERDAHL, C DWIGHT STEPHENSON (dnp)

1987 (3) — QB Dan Marino (dnp), LB John Offerdahl, C Dwight Stephenson (dnp)

1988 (3) — WR Mark Clayton, LB JOHN OFFERDAHL (dnp), NT Brian Sochia

1989 (3) — TE Ferrell Edmunds, LB JOHN OFFERDAHL, P Reggie Roby

1990 (4) — DE Jeff Cross, TE Ferrell Edmunds, LB JOHN OFFERDAHL, T Richmond Webb

1991 (3) — WR MARK CLAYTON, QB Dan Marino (dnp), T Richmond Webb

1992 (4) — LB BRYAN COX, TE KEITH JACKSON (dnp), QB DAN MARINO, T RICHMOND WEBB

1993 (5) — FB Keith Byars, WR Irving Fryar, TE Keith Jackson (dnp), G Keith Sims, T RICHMOND WEBB

1994 (5) — LB Bryan Cox, WR Irving Fryar, QB DAN MARINO (dnp), G KEITH SIMS, T RICHMOND WEBB

1995 (4) — LB Bryan Cox, QB DAN MARINO (dnp), G KEITH SIMS, T RICHMOND WEBB

1996 (1) — T Richmond Webb

1997 — No Selections

1998 (1) — DT TIM BOWENS (dnp)

1999 (3) — CB SAM MADISON, K OLINDO MARE, LB ZACH THOMAS

2000 (7) — DE TRACE ARMSTRONG, ST Larry Izzo, CB SAM MADISON, S Brock Marion, C Tim Ruddy, DE JASON TAYLOR, LB Zach Thomas

2001 (2) — CB SAM MADISON (dnp), LB Zach Thomas (dnp)

2002 (7)— DT Tim Bowens, CB Sam Madison, S Brock Marion, CB PATRICK SURTAIN (dnp), DE JASON TAYLOR, LB ZACH THOMAS, RB RICKY WILLIAMS

2003 (4) — DE ADEWALE OGUNLEYE, S BROCK MARION, CB PATRICK SURTAIN, LB ZACH THOMAS

2004 (2) — DE JASON TAYLOR, CB Patrick Surtain (dnp)

2005 (3) — WR Chris Chambers, DE JASON TAYLOR (dnp), LB Zach Thomas (dnp)

2006 (2) — DE JASON TAYLOR, LB ZACH THOMAS

2007 (1) — DE Jason Taylor (dnp)

2008 (3) — RB Ronnie Brown, T Jake Long, LB JOEY PORTER

2009 (3) — S Yeremiah Bell, K DAN CARPENTER, T JAKE LONG (dnp)

2010 (4) — LS John Denney, T JAKE LONG (dnp), DE Randy Starks, LB CAMERON WAKE

2011 (3) — T JAKE LONG (dnp), WR Brandon Marshall, DT Paul Soliai

2012 (4) — LS John Denney, G Richie Incognito, DT Randy Starks, DE CAMERON WAKE

2013 (4) — P BRANDON FIELDS, CB Brent Grimes, C MIKE POUNCEY, DE Cameron Wake

2014 (3) — CB BRENT GRIMES, G MIKE POUNCEY, DE CAMERON WAKE

2015 (5) — T Branden Albert, CB Brent Grimes, S RESHAD JONES, WR Jarvis Landry, C Mike Pouncey (dnp)

2016 (4) — RB Jay Ajayi, WR JARVIS LANDRY, DT NDAMUKONG SUH (dnp), DE CAMERON WAKE

2017 (2) — S RESHAD JONES, WR Jarvis Landry

2018 (1) — CB XAVIEN HOWARD

2019 — No selections

2020 (1) — CB XAVIEN HOWARD

2021 (1) — CB XAVIEN HOWARD

2022 (4) — WR TYREEK HILL, T TERRON ARMSTEAD, LB Bradley Chubb, CB Xavien Howard

2023 (6) — QB TUA TAGOVAILOA, RB RAHEEM MOSTERT, WR TYREEK HILL, FB ALEC INGOLD, T Terron Armstead, CB Jalen Ramsey

2024 — No selections

