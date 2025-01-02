A Rare Pro Bowl Shutout for Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins likely will end up with a Pro Bowl selection as an alternate at some point, but that won't change the fact they were shut out on the initial AFC roster for only the fourth time in franchise history.
It last happened in the 2019 season, which was understandable considering the team started off 0-7 before rallying to end with a 5-11 record.
The other times came in 1980 and 1997, and those have more in common that this year.
The Dolphins were one of only four teams this season without a selection on the original Pro Bowl rosters, along with the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans. It's a bit weird for a team that's 8-8.
But the Dolphins also were 8-8 in 1980 when they had no selection and they were 9-7 AND made the playoffs in 1997 when they also were shut out.
"It is what it is on that," tight ends coach Jon Embree said about Jonnu Smith, who might have been one of the team's biggest Pro Bowl snubs. "I'm just pleased with how Jonnu has played this year and what he's brought to this team.
"There's a lot that goes into all that stuff. And just the fact that people talk about him in that light is good and a lot of work we need to do because I think he can be significantly better and so I'm looking forward to that when that time comes starting next year or whatever and so this just gives us a kind of a baseline on where we're starting and then keep it moving forward next year."
DOLPHINS PRO BOWL SELECTIONS BY YEAR
NOTE: STARTERS in all CAPS; (dnp) indicates did not play
1970 (3) — RB Larry Csonka, QB Bob Griese, WR Paul Warfield
1971 (7) — RB LARRY CSONKA, QB Bob Griese, G Larry Little, RB Mercury Morris, S Jake Scott (dnp), DE Bill Stanfill, WR PAUL WARFIELD
1972 (9) — S Dick Anderson, LB Nick Buoniconti (dnp), RB Larry Csonka (dnp), T Norm Evans, G LARRY LITTLE, RB Mercury Morris, S JAKE SCOTT, DE Bill Stanfill (dnp), WR Paul Warfield (dnp)
1973 (12) — S DICK ANDERSON, LB Nick Buoniconti, RB Larry Csonka (dnp), QB Bob Griese, C JIM LANGER, G LARRY LITTLE, T Wayne Moore (dnp), RB Mercury Morris (dnp), S JAKE SCOTT, DE Bill Stanfill (dnp), WR Paul Warfield (dnp), K GARO YEPREMIAN
1974 (10) — S DICK ANDERSON, RB Larry Csonka, T Norm Evans, QB Bob Griese, G Bob Kuechenberg, C JIM LANGER, G LARRY LITTLE, DE BILL STANFILL, S Jake Scott (dnp), WR Paul Warfield
1975 (3) — G BOB KUECHENBERG, C JIM LANGER, S JAKE SCOTT
1976 (1) — C JIM LANGER
1977 (4) — QB BOB GRIESE, G Bob Kuechenberg, C JIM LANGER, WR NAT MOORE
1978 (5) — QB Bob Griese, G Bob Kuechenberg, C Jim Langer, RB DELVIN WILLIAMS, K GARO YEPREMIAN
1979 (3) — DT BOB BAUMHOWER, LB Kim Bokamper, S Tim Foley
1980 — No Selections
1981 (2) — DT BOB BAUMHOWER, G Ed Newman
1982 (4) — DT Bob Baumhower, RB Andra Franklin, G Ed Newman (dnp), G Bob Kuechenberg
1983 (7) — DT BOB BAUMHOWER, DE DOUG BETTERS, WR Mark Duper, G Bob Kuechenberg, QB DAN MARINO (dnp), G ED NEWMAN, C DWIGHT STEPHENSON
1984 (8) — DT Bob Baumhower (dnp), WR Mark Clayton, LB A.J. Duhe, WR MARK DUPER, QB DAN MARINO, G ED NEWMAN, P REGGIE ROBY, C DWIGHT STEPHENSON
1985 (4) — WR Mark Clayton, G Roy Foster, QB DAN MARINO (dnp), C DWIGHT STEPHENSON
1986 — WR Mark Clayton, WR Mark Duper, G Roy Foster, QB DAN MARINO (dnp), LB JOHN OFFERDAHL, C DWIGHT STEPHENSON (dnp)
1987 (3) — QB Dan Marino (dnp), LB John Offerdahl, C Dwight Stephenson (dnp)
1988 (3) — WR Mark Clayton, LB JOHN OFFERDAHL (dnp), NT Brian Sochia
1989 (3) — TE Ferrell Edmunds, LB JOHN OFFERDAHL, P Reggie Roby
1990 (4) — DE Jeff Cross, TE Ferrell Edmunds, LB JOHN OFFERDAHL, T Richmond Webb
1991 (3) — WR MARK CLAYTON, QB Dan Marino (dnp), T Richmond Webb
1992 (4) — LB BRYAN COX, TE KEITH JACKSON (dnp), QB DAN MARINO, T RICHMOND WEBB
1993 (5) — FB Keith Byars, WR Irving Fryar, TE Keith Jackson (dnp), G Keith Sims, T RICHMOND WEBB
1994 (5) — LB Bryan Cox, WR Irving Fryar, QB DAN MARINO (dnp), G KEITH SIMS, T RICHMOND WEBB
1995 (4) — LB Bryan Cox, QB DAN MARINO (dnp), G KEITH SIMS, T RICHMOND WEBB
1996 (1) — T Richmond Webb
1997 — No Selections
1998 (1) — DT TIM BOWENS (dnp)
1999 (3) — CB SAM MADISON, K OLINDO MARE, LB ZACH THOMAS
2000 (7) — DE TRACE ARMSTRONG, ST Larry Izzo, CB SAM MADISON, S Brock Marion, C Tim Ruddy, DE JASON TAYLOR, LB Zach Thomas
2001 (2) — CB SAM MADISON (dnp), LB Zach Thomas (dnp)
2002 (7)— DT Tim Bowens, CB Sam Madison, S Brock Marion, CB PATRICK SURTAIN (dnp), DE JASON TAYLOR, LB ZACH THOMAS, RB RICKY WILLIAMS
2003 (4) — DE ADEWALE OGUNLEYE, S BROCK MARION, CB PATRICK SURTAIN, LB ZACH THOMAS
2004 (2) — DE JASON TAYLOR, CB Patrick Surtain (dnp)
2005 (3) — WR Chris Chambers, DE JASON TAYLOR (dnp), LB Zach Thomas (dnp)
2006 (2) — DE JASON TAYLOR, LB ZACH THOMAS
2007 (1) — DE Jason Taylor (dnp)
2008 (3) — RB Ronnie Brown, T Jake Long, LB JOEY PORTER
2009 (3) — S Yeremiah Bell, K DAN CARPENTER, T JAKE LONG (dnp)
2010 (4) — LS John Denney, T JAKE LONG (dnp), DE Randy Starks, LB CAMERON WAKE
2011 (3) — T JAKE LONG (dnp), WR Brandon Marshall, DT Paul Soliai
2012 (4) — LS John Denney, G Richie Incognito, DT Randy Starks, DE CAMERON WAKE
2013 (4) — P BRANDON FIELDS, CB Brent Grimes, C MIKE POUNCEY, DE Cameron Wake
2014 (3) — CB BRENT GRIMES, G MIKE POUNCEY, DE CAMERON WAKE
2015 (5) — T Branden Albert, CB Brent Grimes, S RESHAD JONES, WR Jarvis Landry, C Mike Pouncey (dnp)
2016 (4) — RB Jay Ajayi, WR JARVIS LANDRY, DT NDAMUKONG SUH (dnp), DE CAMERON WAKE
2017 (2) — S RESHAD JONES, WR Jarvis Landry
2018 (1) — CB XAVIEN HOWARD
2019 — No selections
2020 (1) — CB XAVIEN HOWARD
2021 (1) — CB XAVIEN HOWARD
2022 (4) — WR TYREEK HILL, T TERRON ARMSTEAD, LB Bradley Chubb, CB Xavien Howard
2023 (6) — QB TUA TAGOVAILOA, RB RAHEEM MOSTERT, WR TYREEK HILL, FB ALEC INGOLD, T Terron Armstead, CB Jalen Ramsey
2024 — No selections