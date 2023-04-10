Skip to main content

    WATCH: All Dolphins Podcast, Episode 6, on Hill, Wilkins, and More

    All Dolphins Publisher Alain Poupart and longtime Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly discuss the Tyreek Hill's retirement call, Christian Wilkins' contract, 2023 draft strategy, and more

    Miami Dolphins
    To borrow from the title of the debut album from the great Irish band The Cranberries, everybody else is doing it, so why can't we?

    In this case, we're talking about podcasts and we have decided the time has come to — borrowing again from the world of music — join the fray with the SI Fan Nation All Dolphins podcast.

    In our sixth episode, SI Fan Nation All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart again is joined by longtime Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly and the focus this time is the Tyreek Hill comments about his future plans, Christian Wilkins' contract status as he heads into his fifth-year option, different strategies for the 2023 NFL draft, and more.

    Poupart and Omar (to make it rhyme ... the "t" in Poupart is silent) debate not only whether Hill actually will be done after the 2025 season as well as his Hall of Fame credentials, they tackle the delicate issue of a potential extension for Wilkins in the aftermath of the Tennessee Titans giving defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons a big-money extension, discuss just how big a need the team has at the tight end position following the offseason departure of Mike Gesicki, and share their thoughts on whether the best move for the Dolphins in the draft would be to get the best player possible with their first pick at number 51 in the second round or whether they'd be better served by trading down to accumulate more picks.

    As always, we hope you enjoy the discussion (and debates).

