WATCH: All Dolphins Podcast, Episode 4, on Free Agency, Owners Meetings

All Dolphins Publisher Alain Poupart and longtime Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly discuss what the team has or has not accomplished so far this offseason, what's left to accomplish, along with several other topics

To borrow from the title of the debut album from the great Irish band The Cranberries, everybody else is doing it, so why can't we?

In this case, we're talking about podcasts and we have decided the time has come to — borrowing again from the world of music — join the fray with the SI Fan Nation All Dolphins podcast.

In our fourth episode, SI Fan Nation All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart again is joined by longtime Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly and the focus this time is the first wave of NFL free agency as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins, including the trade for All-Pro Bowl cornerback.

Since the previous podcast, the Dolphins re-signed edge defender Andrew Van Ginkel and cornerback Justin Bethel, and saw wide receiver Trent Sherfield and defensive tackle John Jenkins leave as free agents for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

In this episode. Poupart and Omar (to make it rhyme ... the "t" in Poupart is silent) debate how good the early part of the Dolphins offseason has been and whether the right approach was taken, whether Mike White was the right choice as the backup quarterback, what else needs to be done with the offensive line, who would qualify as the best offseason acquisition (not including Ramsey, of course), whether Xavien Howard actually might be a better cornerback than Ramsey, and many other team-related topics.

As always, we hope you enjoy the discussion (and debates).

You can watch the podcast on YouTube and we encourage you to subscribe.