WATCH: All Dolphins Podcast on First Week of Free Agency

All Dolphins Publisher Alain Poupart and longtime Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly discuss the arrival of David Long Jr., the departure of Mike Gesicki, the running game, and many more topics

To borrow from the title of the debut album from the great Irish band The Cranberries, everybody else is doing it, so why can't we?

In this case, we're talking about podcasts and we have decided the time has come to — borrowing again from the world of music — join the fray with the SI Fan Nation All Dolphins podcast.

In our third episode, SI Fan Nation All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart again is joined by longtime Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly and the focus this time is the first week of NFL free agency, particularly as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins.

In the first four days of free agency, through Saturday, the Dolphins acquired nine players from other teams (including three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey arriving via trade), re-signed 10 of their own players, and have seen three of their free agents sign with other teams.

The headline moves included the Ramsey trade, of course, but also the signing of linebacker David Long Jr. and quarterback Mike White, as well as the departure of tight end Mike Gesicki for the New England Patriots.

Those moves are all part of the discussion between Poupart and Omar (to make it rhyme ... the "t" in Poupart is silent), along with a debate on whether the Dolphins were right in re-signing all four of their running backs from last season.

As always, we hope you enjoy the discussion (and debates).

You can watch the podcast on YouTube and we encourage you to subscribe.