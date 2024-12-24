Another AFC Award for Sanders
Jason Sanders continued his roll for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 16 victory against the San Francisco 49ers, and it's earn him a second AFC award in a month.
Sanders was named Tuesday as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the 29-17 victory against the 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium when he went 5-for-5 on field goal attempts, with a long of 54 yards. He accounted for 17 points in the game, the highest total for any NFL kicker in Week 16.
A few weeks ago, Sanders was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November.
This is the sixth time Sanders has won the weekly award, the third-highest total among Dolphins players (since the awards began for offense and defense in 1984, with special teams added in 1993), trailing only Hall of Famers Dan Marino (18 time) and Jason Taylor (7).
Sanders previously won the award twice in 2019 and 2020, and in Week 16 of the 2023 season when he also had five field goals in a 22-20 victory against the Dallas Cowboys.
The nod marks Miami's third Player of the Week award this season with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week against New England in Week 12 and defensive tackle Zach Sieler notching AFC Defensive Player of the Week against the N.Y. Jets in Week 14.
Among the other Players of the Week 16 announced Tuesday was former Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career after his five tackles and two sacks helped the Minnesota Vikings defeat the Seattle Seahawks, 27-24, at Lumen Field.
SANDERS' MONTHLY AWARDS
When he was named Special Teams Player of the Month, it was the fourth time that Sanders had won this award after earning it for December 2019 and then for October and November 2020. Sanders is one of only eight players in NFL history, and one of five in the AFC, to earn the Special Teams Player of the Month award at least four times in his career.
This marks Miami’s first Player of the Month Award since wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in October 2023, and the team’s ninth overall AFC Special Teams Player of the Month award. Sanders’s four awards are the most by any special teams player in Dolphins history.
Sanders, who is one of two players in the NFL this year to kick a field goal in every game alongside Dallas’ Brandon Aubrey, has made 33 of 37 field goals attempts (89.2%) this season along with 22 of 24 extra points (91.7%). He is the Dolphins' all-time leader in field goal percentage and ranks third in points scored with 810. His 33 field goals made this year are the third most in a single season in franchise history.