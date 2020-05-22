Ricky Williams undoubtedly was one of the most controversial figures in Miami Dolphins history. He also was one of the most talented players the team has ever had.

So on his 43rd birthday, we ask ourselves the simple question of Ricky's place in Dolphins history, more specifically whether he belongs on a Miami Dolphins Offense Mount Rushmore.

The case for Ricky begins with the fact he had the most dominating single-season performance by a Dolphins offensive player other than Dan Marino's 1984 campaign when he broke just about every passing record there was.

Williams was almost equally impressive in 2002, his first season with the Dolphins after coming over in a trade with the New Orleans Saints, as he led the NFL in rushing with 1,853 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.

The 1,853 yards not only still stands as the franchise record, nobody has come within 400 yards of it.

That's how good Williams was in 2002.

But it was more than just 2002 for Williams. He followed that up in 2003 with 1,372, which happens to be the second-highest total in team history, and had another 1,100-yard season in 2009.

Despite playing 30 fewer games, Williams finished just 301 shy of the franchise rushing record held by Larry Csonka.

Of course, Williams' legacy also has to include his suspension as well as his sudden retirement before the start of training camp in 2004, the biggest event that precipitated a downfall from 10-6 in 2003 to 4-12.

So does Williams make the cut?

Well, there's a lot of competition, even if most of it comes from non-glamorous positions.

Marino is the one no-brainer on the Mount Rushmore of Dolphins offense, and the same might be true of Csonka.

Quarterback Bob Griese also was elected to the Hall of Fame, so he's got a strong argument for deserving a spot.

All-time receiving leader Mark Clayton also has a case, though one might argue he benefited from catching passes from Marino.

Then there's the offensive line, which features many worthy candidates.

You certainly could start with any of three Dolphins Hall of Fame offensive linemen — Larry Little, Jim Langer and Dwight Stephenson.

Stephenson only played eight seasons before his career was cut short by a knee injury, but he was perhaps the most dominant player at his position the Dolphins have ever had.

Tackle Richmond Webb hasn't been elected to the Hall of Fame, but he made the Pro Bowl each of his first seven seasons in the NFL.

From this vantage point, Marino, Csonka and Stephenson are the three easy choices.

Williams was as talented as any player the Dolphins ever had. The way he ran the ball and his vision made him a pleasure to watch.

But the time away from the team took away from his Dolphins career and ultimately has him coming up just short when it comes to the franchise's offensive Mount Rushmore.