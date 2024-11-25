Award Talk, Pro Bowl Voting Begins
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been on a tear since he returned from injured reserve, and his performance in the Miami Dolphins' 34-15 victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday might have been his best so far this season.
Not surprisingly, that performance has been recognized by the NFL, which has made him one of the three nominees for the FedEx Air Player of the Week.
Tagovailoa completed 29 of 40 passes for 317 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions against New England, good for a passer rating of 128.9.
The other nominees are Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota's Sam Darnold.
Fans can vote for the award on Twitter, with the winner announced later in the week.
Based on the performances of Week 12, Tagovailoa would seem to be a front-runner for the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award — though the Monday night game features an AFC matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.
ANOTHER NOMINATION FOR TUA
On Monday, Tagovailoa also was announced as the Dolphins nominee for the 2024 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Eight finalists will be selected and put on the Pro Bowl ballot for when players make their votes in December.
The award, which began in 2014, went to Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell in 2022 when he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens.
Tagovailoa is one of five QBs among the nominees, along with Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Jordan Love.
Former Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy is the nominee for the Ravens this year.
PRO BOWL VOTING OPENS
Fan voting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games opened Monday.
Fans can make their selections at ProBowl.com/Vote, on team websites (such as www.miamidolphins.com/pro-bowl-games/vote) or on social media.
During the final two weeks of voting (Dec. 9-23), fans can vote directly on
“X” (formerly Twitter) by tweeting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player’s official
Twitter handle or creating a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these
methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. During the final two days (Dec. 22-23),
social votes will count as double.
The selections will be determined by balloting from fans, players and coaches, with each counting one-third of the process.
Players and coaches will cast their votes Friday, Dec. 27.
The Pro Bowl Games will take place in Orlando on Feb. 2.
The Dolphins had six Pro Bowl selections last season: QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Raheem Mostert, FB Alec Ingold, WR Tyreek Hill, T Terron Armstead and CB Jalen Ramsey.