Baker's Slow Start in Seattle ... and What About X?
The Miami Dolphins de facto linebacker-for-linebacker swap with the Seattle Seahawks has been working out favorably as we approach the end of the offseason program.
The reason is that former Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker hasn't yet been able to make headway as a new member of the Seahawks on the field as he deals with some injury issues.
Baker's last season with the Dolphins ended when he sustained a significant wrist injury in the regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills, but new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said that Baker also has "a couple of other things like lower body stuff that he's working through."
Baker joined the Seahawks after being released by the Dolphins, who replaced him by signing unrestricted free agent Jordyn Brooks after the former first-round pick finished his fourth season in Seattle — the team declined in 2023 to pick up his fifth-year option.
"He's gonna be fine, but just right now we won't we won't see him out in OTAs," Macdonald said about Baker. "I wouldn't call it a concern but I mean anytime someone isn't getting all the reps, you got to figure out different ways to get them the reps. So it's mental stuff. It's walkthroughs.. We're trying to be creative in the building to make sure he gets all the things he needs to see. so he'll be up to speed. he'll be ready to roll."
WHAT ABOUT X?
Baker, of course, was among a handful of high-profile players the Dolphins released in the offseason as they maneuvered to get their touchy cap situation under control.
The other two most noteworthy player who fit into that category were cornerback Xavien Howard and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who both remain without an NFL team as the month of May closes.
Howard's salary will come off the Dolphins books Saturday, creating an additional $18.5 million of cap space for the team to use to sign its 2024 draft class, along with other spending possibilities.
The Dolphins are among the 12 teams that will get some cap relief this weekend, and that's important to note as it pertains to Howard's 2024 destination.
Remember that he said earlier in the offseason he only was interested in playing for a contender, and that list of 12 teams includes eight that were in the playoffs last season.
Those eight were Baltimore, Buffalo, Dallas, Detroit, Green Bay, Miami, San Francisco and Tampa Bay.
All those teams except for Baltimore, Dallas and Tampa Bay will get at least $10 million of additional cap space, and the Cowboys will be just under at $9.5 million for wide receiver Michael Gallup's contract coming off the books.
So it would be easy to see the Bills, Cowboys, Lions, Packers or 49ers make a play for Howard, who was released after spending eight seasons in Miami.