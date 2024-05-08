Beckham Move Now Official
The Miami Dolphins’ latest roster move became official Wednesday with the announcement the team has signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
The announcement comes five days after news broke the team has reached a contract agreement with the three-time Pro Bowl selection.
Per multiple reports, Beckham signed a one-year contract for $3 million with incentives possibly pushing the deal up to $8.5 million.
For those wondering about such things, it’s a good bet that Beckham will be wearing number 3 with the Dolphins considering it’s the number he wore at each of his past two spots, the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens.
Beckham wore 13 at the start of his career with the New York Giants and also during his time with the Cleveland Browns, but that number obviously isn’t available in Miami since the Dolphins retired it in honor of Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.
Beckham joins the Dolphins after spending one season with the Ravens, for whom he signed for $15 million.
In that one season, Beckham tied for third on the team with 35 receptions, but his 16.1-yard average was the best for the Ravens.
ANOTHER PIECE FOR DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVER CORPS
The move with Beckham comes shortly after the Dolphins selected not one but two wide receivers in the 2024 NFL draft, Malik Washington of Virginia and Tahj Washington of USC.
Beckham figures to slide into the No. 3 role behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, with the Dolphins perhaps hoping they're not so dependent on their two starting speedsters.
In addition to the two draft picks, the Dolphins also re-signed River Cracraft and Braxton Berrios in the offseason, will have back 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma after he missed almost all of last season with a neck injury, and also have on the roster young hopefuls Braylon Sanders, Anthony Schwartz and Matthew Sexton.
What Beckham's arrival does is boost that third spot significantly and helps protect against late-season injuries after the Dolphins saw Hill and Waddle limp to the finish line last year.
Beckham has five 1,000-yard receiving seasons among his NFL credentials, but none since the 2019 season, but his 2023 performance still was a nice rebound after he missed all of 2022 recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in the previous Super Bowl while a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
While this isn't prime OBJ that the Dolphins are getting now, this still has to be viewed as a very good depth move for a team that already had a lot of different ways to hurt defenses.