Beckham, Smith, Phillips, and Other Injury Updates
Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins will have two players returning to practice who missed the first four games due to injuries, placing them on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) or Injured Reserve (IR) lists.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (PUP) and cornerback Cam Smith (IR) are the only two players who will have their windows opened to begin practicing.
Defensive end Bradley Chubb, guard Isaiah Wynn and linebacker Cameron Goode remain on the PUP list despite being eligible to begin practicing this week. Wide receiver River Cracraft and safety Patrick McMorris are still on the IR list.
Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips will be unavailable as he will be out with an injury he sustained during the loss to Tennessee on Monday night.
"We're still acquiring information on that and working through it. He was in good spirits last night. He's in good spirits today," Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday. "So we should have more concrete information moving forward here soon.
"I'm pretty comfortable saying he won't be available this week on a short week, but the information that's presented to us, we'll be able to provide clarity. And is that a multiple-week thing or whatnot?"
McDaniel said it is just a matter of time before Cracraft and Chubb are ready. There have been no setbacks.
"There hasn't been setbacks or really unexpected presentations throughout their rehabilitation. Bradley [Chubb] had a pretty severe injury that he's doing very, very well in his progression," McDaniel said. "And I think River [Cracraft] is right on schedule, so no setbacks to really articulate."
Cornerback Kendall Fuller and tackle Terron Armstead have been in the concussion protocol since last Sunday. McDaniel said he expects to have more information on both of them on Wednesday.
"I think Fuller and Armstead are doing better," McDaniel said. "I'm anticipating tomorrow to get an uptick in participation and in hopes of getting cleared this week."
McDaniel also gave an update on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is in the concussion protocol but on injured reserve and is not eligible to return until Week 8.
"Quite honestly, where Tua is at in his protocol, I think it's important for me that we did right by him from a health perspective and for the organization from a health perspective," McDaniel said. "So, before the bye week, I hadn't planned on checking in on that process at all, considering he's on IR, but he's doing well and very active. So we'll know more after the bye week."
As for Wynn and Jordan Poyer, who went out with a shin injury Monday night, there is nothing new to report.
"Same story, nothing to report on Isaiah Wynn besides the fact he's diligently working. And [Jordan] Poyer, we'll find out more in the next coming days, I wouldn't rule him out of in for this game," McDaniel said. "He's a warrior that I know will play through anything that he's able to play through. We'll give his body a little time, and he'll be diligently in the training room trying to get to be a part of this New England game."