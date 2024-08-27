All Dolphins

Beckham to Start Regular Season on PUP

Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to practice since signing with the Dolphins in May

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts from the sideline against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts from the sideline against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The biggest mystery of cutdown for the Miami Dolphins has a resolution, and it's not necessarily a great one for fans: Odell Beckham Jr. will be starting the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The news was reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on Tuesday afternoon, shortly before the 4 p.m. deadline for teams to get down to the 53-man roster limit.

Beckham has been dealing with an undisclosed injury that kept him from practicing with the Dolphins either in the offseason program or in the training camp.

The move will keep Beckham out for a minimum of four games, after which he can return to practice at any point. Once Beckham starts practicing, the Dolphins will have a three-week window to put him on the active roster.

Beckham will become the fourth player to start the regular season on PUP, along with Bradley Chubb, Isaiah Wynn and Cameron Goode.

BECKHAM HAD BEEN EXPECTED TO PLAY KEY ROLE

Beckham, the former first-round pick of the New York Giants, was expected to become the third wide receiver option for Tua Tagovailoa behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but those plans obviously have been put on hold.

Tua spoke Monday about the need to establish some sort of chemistry with Beckham on the field.

“That’s very important," Tagovailoa said. "For me, it’s very important. Off the field, I’ve been able to hang out with him a good amount of times – cool dude, 100 percent. But does our relationship translate on the field? I couldn’t tell you, because I haven’t gotten reps with him and that’s just the honest truth. Now if ‘O’ (Odell Beckham Jr.) isn’t on the PUP list, he clears everything and we’re able to get out there, that’s one of the first thing I want to do – routes on air, want to make sure I get as many reps with him. ‘OK, he’s going to go in for this rep.’ Let’s make sure that this guy is going to get the ball, make sure the coverage isn’t whatever. I want to make sure that the timing is good, just want to make sure that that’s all good and whatnot."

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News