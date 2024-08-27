Beckham to Start Regular Season on PUP
The biggest mystery of cutdown for the Miami Dolphins has a resolution, and it's not necessarily a great one for fans: Odell Beckham Jr. will be starting the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
The news was reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on Tuesday afternoon, shortly before the 4 p.m. deadline for teams to get down to the 53-man roster limit.
Beckham has been dealing with an undisclosed injury that kept him from practicing with the Dolphins either in the offseason program or in the training camp.
The move will keep Beckham out for a minimum of four games, after which he can return to practice at any point. Once Beckham starts practicing, the Dolphins will have a three-week window to put him on the active roster.
Beckham will become the fourth player to start the regular season on PUP, along with Bradley Chubb, Isaiah Wynn and Cameron Goode.
BECKHAM HAD BEEN EXPECTED TO PLAY KEY ROLE
Beckham, the former first-round pick of the New York Giants, was expected to become the third wide receiver option for Tua Tagovailoa behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but those plans obviously have been put on hold.
Tua spoke Monday about the need to establish some sort of chemistry with Beckham on the field.
“That’s very important," Tagovailoa said. "For me, it’s very important. Off the field, I’ve been able to hang out with him a good amount of times – cool dude, 100 percent. But does our relationship translate on the field? I couldn’t tell you, because I haven’t gotten reps with him and that’s just the honest truth. Now if ‘O’ (Odell Beckham Jr.) isn’t on the PUP list, he clears everything and we’re able to get out there, that’s one of the first thing I want to do – routes on air, want to make sure I get as many reps with him. ‘OK, he’s going to go in for this rep.’ Let’s make sure that this guy is going to get the ball, make sure the coverage isn’t whatever. I want to make sure that the timing is good, just want to make sure that that’s all good and whatnot."