Big Contract Extension for Dolphins, but It's Not Tua
The Miami Dolphins took care extending the contract of one of their young stars Thursday, but it didn't involve the one that's been drawing almost all of the attention.
The Dolphins have reached an agreement wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on a three-year extension, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, with the deal worth $84.8 million with $75 million guaranteed.
The extension comes about a month after the Dolphins exercised the fifth-year option on the rookie contract Waddle signed after he became the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
With the fifth-year option, Waddle was under contract through the 2025 season it's not clear yet whether the extension will kick in after the fifth-year option or replace it.
Waddle has been a hit for the Dolphins since arriving, becoming the first player in team history with 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons with the team.
In 2021, Waddle set an NFL rookie record with 104 catches and he followed that up by leading the NFL in receiving average (per catch) the next year.
Waddle had another 1,000-yard season in 2023 despite dealing with various injuries.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR DOLPHINS?
Waddle is among a handful of young nucleus players in line for extensions this year, the most prominent one being quarterback Tua Tagovailoa..
Fellow 2021 draft picks Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland also could get new contracts before too long, though the Dolphins also have Phillips under contract through the 2025 season with the fifth-year option.
