All Dolphins

Big Contract Extension for Dolphins, but It's Not Tua

2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle has agreed to a three-year extension

Alain Poupart

Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins took care extending the contract of one of their young stars Thursday, but it didn't involve the one that's been drawing almost all of the attention.

The Dolphins have reached an agreement wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on a three-year extension, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, with the deal worth $84.8 million with $75 million guaranteed.

The extension comes about a month after the Dolphins exercised the fifth-year option on the rookie contract Waddle signed after he became the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

With the fifth-year option, Waddle was under contract through the 2025 season it's not clear yet whether the extension will kick in after the fifth-year option or replace it.

Waddle has been a hit for the Dolphins since arriving, becoming the first player in team history with 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons with the team.

In 2021, Waddle set an NFL rookie record with 104 catches and he followed that up by leading the NFL in receiving average (per catch) the next year.

Waddle had another 1,000-yard season in 2023 despite dealing with various injuries.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR DOLPHINS?

Waddle is among a handful of young nucleus players in line for extensions this year, the most prominent one being quarterback Tua Tagovailoa..

Fellow 2021 draft picks Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland also could get new contracts before too long, though the Dolphins also have Phillips under contract through the 2025 season with the fifth-year option.

DEVELOPING STORY ... MORE TO COME

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of AllDolphins.com and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.