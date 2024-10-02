Big Opportunity for Defense Just Got Bigger
The Miami Dolphins defense actually has played pretty well this season despite the team's disappointing record, but we're now looking at a real opportunity for it to steal a game even if the offense continues to struggle.
The Dolphins will be facing the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday in a matchup of the two lowest-scoring teams in the NFL, with Miami coming in at last at 11.3 points per game.
While it's a shocking development for the Miami offense to have taken a nosedive after it led the league in total yards just a season ago, this kind of was expected for the Patriots based on their lack of high-end personnel at the skill positions and a shaky offensive line.
And now that offensive line has gotten even shakier with the Wednesday morning news that center David Andrews, a nine-year starter who just might be the team's best offensive player, will require shoulder surgery and is headed to injured reserve.
Already, New England was the worst pass-protecting team in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference, based on pressure percentage, with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett sacked, hit or pressured on a league-high 39.8 percent of his dropbacks.
What little success New England has had offensively in 2024 has come on the ground, but that came in the first two games when the Patriots rushed for 170 and 185 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks, respectively. In their past two games against the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers, the Pats were held to 78 and 73 rushing yards.
Furthermore, Brissett and running back Rhamondre Stevenson have fumbled a combined seven times this season, the highest total by two teammates in the NFL this season — Stevenson has lost two of his four fumbles, Brissett one of his three.
New England is ranked 32nd (out of 32 teams) in the NFL in total offense and passing offense, and don't have a receiver (WR or TE) who ranks in the top 50 in the league in targets, receptions or yards.
IT'S TIME FOR THE DOLPHINS DEFENSE
So, clearly, the stage is set for the Dolphins defense to dominate and lead the way to a victory.
The Miami defense will go into the game ranked sixth in the NFL in total defense and first in third-down conversion percent allowed at only 23.8 percent.
The only complaint, really, about the Dolphins defense has been the propensity to give up that one big play each game — a long DPI against Jalen Ramsey in Week 1, the 49-yard James Cook touchdown run in Week 2, the long touchdown pass to DK Metcalf in Week 3, the 41-yard run by Tony Pollard on Monday night.
To be fair, the defense keeps getting put back on the field these days with the Dolphins offense malfunctioning the way it is,
But even with that Pollard run Monday night, for example, the Dolphins still allowed only 245 total yards and six of Tennessee's seven scoring drives went for 27 yards or less.
And, no, Tennessee isn't a great offensive team, though it does have a quality wide receiver corps with DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd.
The Patriots don't have that one player who must be watched closely — running back Antonio Gibson does have a 45-yard run and a 50-yard reception — and now they also don't have their best offensive lineman anymore.
This is the time for a complete performance by the Dolphins defense.