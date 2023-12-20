Miami Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb was honored after he recorded three sacks and two forced fumbles in the 30-0 victory against the New York Jets

The Dolphins' steady stream of AFC awards picked up again when Bradley Chubb was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the 30-0 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday.

In the process, Chubb helped the Dolphins make franchise history, with this being the first time they've had five different players win an AFC weekly award in one regular season.

Chubb followed QB Tua Tagovailoa (Week 1), RB De'Von Achane (Week 3) RB Raheem Mostert (Week 6) and CB Jalen Ramsey (Week 11).

Almost amazingly, Tyreek Hill hasn't yet won the award this season despite having two games with at least 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns and two more with at least 150 yards and one score. In fairness, Hill was beaten out in Week 1 by his teammate Tua and Hill did earn AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for October.

The last time the Dolphins won at least five Player of the Week awards in the same season was 2002 – defensive end Jason Taylor twice, running back Ricky Williams twice and defensive end Adewale Ogunleye once. The last time Miami had five different players win a Player of the Week honor in the same season was 1999, but DE Trace Armstrong was recognized after a playoff game after CB Sam Madison (three times), QB Dan Marino (twice), K Olindo Mare (twice), and PR Nate Jacquet were recognized in the regular season.



CHUBB'S MEMORABLE JETS GAME

This is the first time Chubb has won the award since he arrived in the NFL as the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Against the Jets, Chubb recorded a team-high seven tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.

Chubb became the first Dolphins player since Nov. 28, 2021 (Jaelan Phillips vs. Carolina) to have three sacks in a game. His two forced fumbles were both recovered by Miami — one on the first Jets drive of the game that Zach Sieler returned to the 1-yard line, and the other Chubb recovered himself in the fourth quarter.

It was the first time since at least 2000 that a Dolphins defensive player had three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in the same game.

It was the second three-sack game of Chubb's career and his first with two forced fumbles.