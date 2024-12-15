Breaking Down the Dolphins 2024 Week 15 Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins will be without not one but both of their starting tackles when they face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday.
Kendall Lamm, who has been dealing with a back injury, joined Terron Armstead on the inactive list after being listed as questionable because of a back injury. Armstead was listed as doubtful on the Week 15 final injury report because of the knee issue that caused him to leave the Week 14 victory against the New York Jets after only five snaps.
Rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul likely will be start at left tackle for the Dolphins, with former Cincinnati Bengals second-round pick Jackson Carman expected to start at right tackle. This would be Carman's first start since he was a rookie in 2021.
With Raheem Mostert back in the lineup after missing the Jets game with a hip injury, Jeff Wilson Jr. will go back to the inactive list.
The only player inactive because of injury is wide receiver Dee Eskridge, who sustained a knee injury against the Jets.
With Eskridge's injury and Odell Beckham Jr. now off the roster, River Cracraft will be active after being sidelined for the game against the Jets.
The other inactives are CB Ethan Bonner, TE Jack Stoll and DT Neil Farrell, who gives way to Matt Dickerson, signed to the active roster off the practice squad Saturday.
With the injuries on the offensive line, rookie free agent Andrew Meyer will be active for the second time this season.
TEXANS INACTIVES
The Houston inactives includes offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, who was ruled out Friday, along with veteran pass rusher Jerry Hughes.
Also inactive will be WR Steven Sims, TE Cade Stover and DT Kurth Hinish.
The Texans activated LB Christian Harris off injured reserve Saturday and elevated tight end Irv Smith from the practice squad.