Dolphins Might Have to Tackle a Big Issue
The Miami Dolphins are about to face the team with the most productive sack tandem in the NFL, which means it's not a good time for them to have injury issues at offensive tackle.
But that's exactly where we are a few days before the matchup against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Four-time Pro Bowl selection Terron Armstead already was a major question mark for the game after having to leave the 32-26 overtime victory against the New York Jets last Sunday because of his ongoing knee issue, and then new starting right tackle Kendall Lamm wasn't spotted Thursday during the portion of practice open to the media.
Lamm also didn't practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with a back injury, and normally players end up being inactive if they don't practice at all during the week, though Armstead has been an exception this season.
If Armstead can't play against the Texans on Sunday, the Dolphins are set with rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul, who started in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans when Armstead was out with a concussion and played the rest of the way against the Jets last Sunday after Armstead left after only five snaps.
Having to play without Lamm as well would create a bit of an issue for the Dolphins, though, because of the lack of another proven commodity at tackle.
The only other tackle on the roster is Jackson Carman, who was recently signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad.
Carman is a former second-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL draft, but he's barely played since starting six games as a rookie, all at right guard.
The Dolphins also have 2023 seventh-round pick Ryan Hayes and Dominican import Bayron Matos as tackles on the practice squad, but they aren't realistic options. Veteran Isaiah Wynn conceivably could play at right tackle, but his experience lately has been at guard.
THE HOUSTON PASS RUSH PROBLEM
Whoever the Dolphins line up at tackle, it's going to be a tough test against Houston pass rushers Danielle Hunter (10.5) and Will Anderson (9.5), who have 20 sacks between them.
That's the highest total for any duo in the NFL, topping the 19 by the Minnesota Vikings tandem of Jonathan Greenard (10) and former Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (9).
The Dolphins offensive line did a great job of protecting Tua Tagovailoa against the Jets — the large number of screens and quick throws obviously helped — as the official gamebook recorded ZERO quarterback hits for New York.
That likely won't happen again in the game against Houston because, again, Hunter and Anderson are two gifted pass rusher.
The task of slowing them down won't be easy. It might be even tougher if the Dolphins are missing their two starters at tackle.