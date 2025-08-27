Breaking Down the Dolphins' Initial 2025 53-Man Roster
We are breaking down the Miami roster by position after the moves to get to the 53-player limit.
In this story:
The Miami Dolphins have their initial 53-man roster.
The team officially made 38 transactions to reach the NFL-mandated limit by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
Here's the rundown by position, along with a quick analysis of the moves made to get there.
QUARTERBACKS (3)
- On the 53: Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers
- Tuesday moves: None.
- Analysis: There never was much suspense here throughout the summer as to what the Dolphins would do at this position.
RUNNING BACKS (4)
- On the 53: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II (R), FB Alec Ingold
- Tuesday moves: Released Mike Boone, waived Aaron Shampklin
- Analysis: Because of Wright's injury, which Mike McDaniel said would keep him out of the Week 1 game against the Indianapolis Colts, there are more moves coming at this position and it's not impossible that either Boone or Shampklin simply could be re-signed (either to the active roster or the practice squad). But the pecking order for the top three was set once Alexander Mattison landed on IR.
WIDE RECEIVERS (6)
- On the 53: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dee Eskridge, Tahj Washington
- Tuesday moves: Waived Erik Ezukanma, Andrew Armstrong, Theo Wease Jr. and A.J. Henning
- Analysis: What stands out here is the fact that the Dolphins kept six wide receivers after keeping only four at this same time last year. This obviously is an indication the Dolphins didn't want to take the chance of losing either Eskridge or Tahj Washington.
TIGHT ENDS (3)
- On the 53: Darren Waller, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner
- Tuesday moves: Released Pharaoh Brown and Chris Myarick, waived Hayden Rucci.
- Analysis: This position featured a bit of a surprise, and that was with Brown, who performed pretty well during training camp and got the start in the preseason finale when Hill was kept out. Waller remains a mystery, but that's an entirely different story.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (8)
- On the 53: Patrick Paul, Jonah Savaiinaea, Aaron Brewer, James Daniels, Austin Jackson, Larry Borom, Kion Smith, Daniel Brunskill
- Tuesday moves: Moved Liam Eichenberg to the Reserve/PUP list; placed Andrew Meyer on IR with a designation to return; released Jackson Carman; waived Mason Brooks, Braeden Daniels, Ryan Hayes, Jalen McKenzie, Josh Priebe and Addison West; waived/injured Bayron Matos
- Analysis: Injuries dictated a lot of the moves here because chances are Eichenberg and Meyer both would have been on the 53 if healthy. It's also worth noting the Dolphins had 10 offensive linemen on their initial 53 last year.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (6)
- On the 53: Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Matthew Butler, Kenneth Grant (R), Jordan Phillips (R), Zeek Bigger (R)
- Tuesday moves: Released Matt Dickerson; waived Alex Huntley (R), Ben Stille
- Analysis: Have to say the addition of Butler to the two incumbents and the rookie draft picks was a bit surprising, not because of his camp performance but because carrying six D-linemen is a lot for a team that rarely employs a four-man front.
EDGE DEFENDERS (5)
- On the 53: Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson, Matthew Judon, Cameron Goode
- Tuesday moves: Released Quinton Bell; waived Mohamed Kamara, Derrick McLendon and Grayson Murphy
- Analysis: The question was whether McLendon and Murphy had done enough to justify keeping a sixth player at this position, and Goode always was our prediction to be safe because of his special teams value.
LINEBACKERS (4)
- On the 53: Jordyn Brooks, K.J. Britt, Tyrel Dodson, Willie Gay Jr.
- Tuesday moves: Waived Dequan Jackson and Channing Tindall; waived Eugene Asante with an injury settlement
- Analysis: There never was any doubt about the top four, only whether Tindall's special teams value would help him keep his spot on the 53.
DEFENSIVE BACKS (12)
- On the 53: CB Storm Duck, CB Jack Jones Jr., CB Cam Smith, CB Isaiah Johnson, CB Ethan Bonner, CB Jason Marshall Jr., S Minkah Fitzpatrick, S Elijah Campbell, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, S Dante Trader Jr., S Ashtyn Davis, S Jordan Colbert
- Tuesday moves: Released CB Mike Hilton and CB Kendall Sheffield; waived CB B.J. Adams, S Patrick McMorris, CB Ethan Robinson and S John Saunders Jr.
- Analysis: Injuries played a big role in shaping this room and there'll be more changes Wednesday when the Dolphins officially sign Rasul Douglas with maybe Bonner headed to IR. Johnson and Colbert, both first-year players, certainly could be considered surprises.
SPECIALISTS (2)
- On the 53: P Jake Bailey, LS Joe Cardona
- Tuesday moves: Place Jason Sanders on IR with designation to return
- Analysis: The move with Sanders makes it official that he'll miss the first four games of the regular season, and now comes the search for a temporary replacement, who may or may not take a spot on the 53.
