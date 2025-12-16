Dolphins-Steelers Week 15 Halftime Observations

What stood out in the first half of the Miami Dolphins' Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium:

We'll start with the list of inactives, which included two injured players — special teams ace Elijah Campbell (knee/ankle) and backup offensive lineman Larry Borom (illness).

The Dolphins followed the same strategy they used against the New York Jets in Week 14 and at other times this season, electing to receive after winning the opening coin toss. It didn't pay off this time as the Dolphins punted on their first drive.

It was mostly a defensive battle for the first half, but the Steelers' ability to convert fourth downs helped give them a 7-3 lead at the half with the Dolphins running game effective but not to the same degree as previous weeks and the passing game again struggling.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Loved the opening play call by Mike McDaniel using Daniel Brunskill in the jumbo package, having him motion to the right, then running a naked bootleg to the left with an easy pitch-and-catch to tight end Julian Hill.

The running game had its share of success in the first half, with De'Von Achane showing the nation just what kind of superstar he has become with his speed.

Not that this is anything new, but, man, was Jordyn Brooks impressive in that first half. That's all that needs to be said there. We'll even forgive him his facemask penalty on that last Steelers drive of the half.

There was some really good tackling going on from the cornerbacks, Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones. That underrated part of the game is just one of the many reasons the defense has been playing so well in recent weeks.

Props to Bradley Chubb for great penetration on a tackle for loss by Brooks.

That was a big-time hit by cornerback Isaiah Johnson to nail returner Calvin Austin as he caught a 36-yard punt in the second quarter. It's why the Dolphins signed him off the practice squad to the active roster last week.

Zach Sieler really has been on a roll lately and he's now up to 4.5 sacks on the season after being without one for a good chunk of the season.

Sieler also was the one who was on the receiving end of the holding penalty on former Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith that wiped out a long run by the Steelers.

Great adjustment by Achane on his 24-yard reception with Tua scrambling in the pocket, and good job by Tagovailoa getting him the ball.

Important note about Riley Patterson's career-high 54-yard field goal in the second quarter: That stadium is notoriously difficult on kickers. But Patterson continues his great work in Jason Sanders' absence.

The Dolphins' third-down defense was very, very good — even though the Steelers had three fourth-down conversions.

THE LOWLIGHTS

This was not a great first half for Tua Tagovailoa, who of course was trying to silence the narrative about not playing well in cold weather.

His interception in the first quarter was simply a really poor throw, where he could have had Jaylen Waddle on the outside but needed to throw the ball earlier and with more zip instead of lobbing the ball for cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to make the easy pick.

It also was frustrating to see Tagovailoa fail to gain a first down on a scramble on third-and-2 as he started sliding before the first-down marker and was hit high by linebacker Patrick Queen.

Kind of surprised to see Mike McDaniel elect to punt after that play, though, when it was fourth-and-1 at the Miami 39.

The blocking up front simply was not acceptable on the third-and-1 that saw Ollie Gordon II dropped for a 4-yard loss. He never had a chance.

A little disappointing to see Patterson mis-hit the kickoff after his long field goal, giving the Steelers the ball at their 40.

