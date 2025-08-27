The Latest on the Waller Watch
Darren Waller was one of three tight ends to make the Miami Dolphins’ initial 53-man roster, but his availability remains uncertain.
Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday he expected Waller to do more this week, yet the veteran wasn’t spotted at practice Tuesday. A few hours later, Waller posted an update to Instagram showing him working out before the preseason game at Detroit with the message: "You too busy worrying bout time, my boy. Be patient."
Waller was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Aug. 20, but didn’t participate much in joint practices against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was also not active for the preseason finale on Saturday.
Drew Rosenhaus Weighs In
The Dolphins have been taking it very slow with Waller, who came out of retirement in early July, but his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, still believes he’ll be ready for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.
“I don't make football decisions for the team and I hate to speak for the organization, but just from my opinion, and talking to Darren as a close observer who goes to practice, went to the game [Saturday] night, I think the plan all along is to bring Darren along slowly and make sure that he's healthy for the first game against the Colts,” Rosenhaus said Sunday on his weekly appearance on South Florida TV station WSVN. “A healthy Darren Waller is one of the premier tight ends in football.”
Waller, a 2015 sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens, had back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he hasn't surpassed 600 receiving yards since 2021. He appeared in 12 games for the New York Giants in 2023, catching 52 of 74 targets for 552 yards and a touchdown.
Waller didn’t play in 2024 after announcing his retirement in June, and roughly a year later, the Giants traded him and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Dolphins for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
He’s currently the most experienced tight end in a room that includes two former UDFAs in Julian Hill and Tanner Conner.
“No slight to the other tight ends, but I have to assume that he would be the primary tight end for the Colts game,” Rosenhaus said. “But he's got some work to do between now and then, but I'm confident he's going to get it done, and he'll be ready to go."
Even with missing five games in his final season with the Giants due to a hamstring injury, Waller’s 2023 production as a receiving tight end surpassed Connor and Hill’s combined career totals of 21 catches for 164 yards in 55 games.
Despite the year-long layoff, Miami’s lack of depth at tight end on the initial 53-man roster suggests the coaching staff believes Waller can be an impact player early and also help fill the void left after trading Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers.