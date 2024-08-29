Breaking Down The Dolphins Practice Squad
The Miami Dolphins have been actively building their practice squad.
Miami signed quarterback Tim Boyle, wide receivers Robbie Chosen and Dee Eskridge, and defensive tackle Naquan Jones on Thursday.
Boyle was a 2018 undrafted free agent who played in 20 career games with five starts with Green Bay, Detroit, Chicago, and the Jets. He has completed 114-of-183 passes for 934 yards with four touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Eskridge can play receiver and return kickoffs. Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, he has recorded 17 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown while contributing 428 yards on 17 kickoff returns for a 25.2 average.
The Dolphins brought back Chosen, who was on their 2023 roster. He had four receptions for 126 yards and one touchdown in nine games last season for Miami. He has played eight NFL seasons, starting in 86 of his 120 games, and has totaled 379 receptions for 5,082 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Jones was an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2021 and has played in 36 professional games, starting eight contests. He has recorded 62 tackles, 27 of which were solo, 3.5 sacks, and two passes defensed.
The recent additions join a group that includes rookies who performed well in the preseason and veterans who could even be elevated to the roster soon.
Miami signed defensive back Nik Needham, fellow undrafted defensive back Isaiah Johnson, and safety Jordan Colbert. Jonathan Harris, a defensive tackle, also returns to the Dolphins practice squad.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Dolphins brought back undrafted rookie free agent tight end Hayden Rucci. Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick, was signed to the practice squad along with offensive lineman Chasen Hines.
The Dolphins have an extra allotted slot on their practice squad because of the international player rule and Byron Matos, an undrafted free agent in this year's class out of South Florida. Matos's participation in the International Player Pathway Program allows the Dolphins to keep 17 on their scout team.
In recent seasons, multiple Dolphins' practice squad players have been brought up to the full-time roster at some point.