Dolphins Announce Practice Squad Additions
The Miami Dolphins began filling out their practice squad Wednesday when they announced 10 signings, all of them players who were with them in training camp.
This was in addition to the reported addition of former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge, former Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Naquan Jones and former New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle, the latter two moves being revealed by GM Chris Grier during his press conference Wednesday.
The list of the 10 players announced was highlighted by arguably the two biggest names among the roster cuts Tuesday, defensive back Nik Needham and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.
Along with those two, the players the Dolphins officially have signed to their practice squad are S Jordan Colbert, DT Jonathan Harris, OL Chasen Hines, LB Dequan Jackson, CB Isaiah Johnson, T Bayron Matos, RB Anthony McFarland Jr. and TE Hayden Rucci.
Colbert, Johnson, Matos and Rucci all joined the Dolphins as rookie free agents this year, while Hines was on the Dolphins practice squad last year.
Matos, the Dominican tackle, is exempt as part of the International Player Pathway Program, giving the Dolphins a 17th spot on the practice squad.
DOLPHINS MAKE TWO OTHER MOVES OFFICIAL
The Dolphins also made official the waiver pick-up of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Grant DuBose and the release of offensive lineman Jack Driscoll.
What the Dolphins haven't made official is the return of long-snapper Blake Ferguson, though he seemed to make it clear it was happening on social media.
Ferguson was released Tuesday, likely so the Dolphins could keep a player on the initial 53-man roster before eventually putting him on injured reserve. The Dolphins have a few players dealing with injuries that could sideline them for a couple of weeks or of unknown severity, such as Benito Jones, Patrick McMorris, Anthony Walker Jr. and Aaron Brewer.