Breaking Down the Final Week 4 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins have a long list of players ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Tennessee Titans, but there were two significant developments on the other side Saturday

Alain Poupart

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) and linebacker Arden Key (49) speak during pregame warmups before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Nissan Stadium.
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) and linebacker Arden Key (49) speak during pregame warmups before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Nissan Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The final Miami Dolphins injury report of Week 4 ahead of their matchup against the Tennessee Titans featured several prominent players, but there were a couple of noteworthy developments from the other side Saturday.

And they involved maybe the two most important defensive players for the Titans.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro selection, was listed as doubtful with an elbow injury. And cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who came over from the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason, was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury after not being on the injury report previously this week, suggesting he was injured in practice.

The Titans already definitely will be missing one of their starting cornerbacks; they put Chidobe Awuzie on injured reserve Friday because of a groin injury.

The only other Tennessee player with a game status designation is safety Amani Hooker, who was listed as questionable with what is described as a face injury.

DOLPHINS OFFICIAL FINAL INJURY REPORT

As head coach Mike McDaniel indicated before practice, tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Kendall Fuller both were ruled out because of the concussion each sustained in the 24-3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday.

Linebacker David Long Jr. was listed as doubtful with his hamstring injury.

Three other players were listed as questionable: RB Raheem Mostert (chest), QB Skylar Thompson (ribs) and WR Malik Washington (shoulder).

In the good news department, cornerback Siran Neal did not get a game status designation after missing practice Thursday with a hamstring injury.

Thompson, of course, will miss out on the chance to make a second start at quarterback because of the injury he sustained in the third quarter of the Seattle game and will be replaced by Tyler "Snoop" Huntley.

Mostert has missed the past two games, while Washington has yet to make his NFL debut because of his quad injury.

