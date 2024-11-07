Breaking Down the First Miami Dolphins Week 10 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins offensive line has remained remarkably intact so far in 2024, but right tackle Austin Jackson is dealing with a knee injury that will have to be monitored the rest of the week before the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Based on the first injury report of the week, Jackson was one of five Dolphins players who did not practice Thursday, though he was one of only two who sat out because of an injury.
The other was safety Jevon Holland, who missed the game against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday because of a knee injury.
Also sitting out, but because of rest, were tackle Terron Armstead, defensive lineman Calais Campbell, and safety Jordan Poyer. Armstead is also listed as "rest/knee," the same as he was on the first injury report before the Buffalo game.
Armstead is the only starting offensive lineman to miss a game this season, that coming when he was sidelined with a concussion for the Monday night matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, and his starting spot was taken by rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul.
The Dolphins had eight players limited in practice, including four who missed the game against the Bills: CB Kader Kohou (neck), CB Storm Duck (ankle), TE Julian Hill (shoulder), and DT Zach Sieler, who's expected back after missing two games with an eye injury.
The others who were limited were FB Alec Ingold (calf), OL Robert Jones (knee), LB Emmanuel Ogbah (bicep), and rookie sixth-round pick Patrick McMorris, who was designated to return Thursday.
The rest of the injury report involved LB Tyus Bowser (knee) and WR River Cracraft (shoulder) listed as full participants. This would seem to bode well for the likelihood of Cracraft being activated from IR in time for the game against the Rams.
The Rams' first injury report of the week was to be released later Thursday.