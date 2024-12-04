All Dolphins

Breaking Down the First Miami Dolphins Week 14 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins had several key players back at practice Wednesday

Alain Poupart

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) carries the ball against Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) carries the ball against Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The first Miami Dolphins injury report of Week 14 was notable as much for the players it included than those who didn't pratice Wednesday.

Three of the players listed as limited participants were guys coming off PUP — guard Isaiah Wynn, and outside linebackers Bradley Chubb and Cameron Goode, the latter two at practice for the first time all season. And then there was long-snapper Blake Ferguson, who was a full participant after being designated to return from the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list.

Along with the usual Wednesday notes of tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest) not working, there were three players who didn't practice: WR Tyreek Hill (wrist/rest), T Kendall Lamm (back/elbow) and LB Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring).

Lamm was injured during the Thanksgiving night loss against the Green Bay Packers, while Walker sat out the game with an injury he sustained the previous Sunday against New England. Head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice he was hoping Walker would be out there Thursday.

Also limited Wednesday was cornerback Kendall Fuller, whose return to practice should be viewed as a great sign he could be ready to play against the New York Jets on Sunday after missing three games with a concussion.

Other players who were limited were DT Benito Jones (shoulder/back), RB Raheem Mostert (hip) and S Jordan Poyer (rest/finger). Fullback Alec Ingold was listed as a full participant, though he's still dealing with a calf issue.

JETS INJURY REPORT

The Jets had four players who didn't practice Wednesday, all of them starters.

The list included CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring), RB Breece Hall (knee), T Morgan Moses (knee/shoulder) and G Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle).

Rookie first-round pick Olu Fashanu, the team's new starting left tackle, was limited with a toe injury.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) was listed as a full participant; WR Allen Lazard (chest) and OL Wes Schweitzer (finger) also were full participants after being designated to return.

