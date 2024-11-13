Dolphins Getting Veteran Offensive Lineman Back at Practice
Guard Isaiah Wynn is ready to make his long-awaited return to Miami Dolphins practice.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice Wednesday that Wynn would be back on the field for the first time since he was injured in the Week 7 game of the 2023 season against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Wynn ended last season on IR and has spent the entire 2024 season so far on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, which McDaniel previously indicating that other issues arose during his recovery.
The Dolphins will have three weeks to bring Wynn onto the 53-man roster, and it would very surprising to see Wynn in uniform against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
"First and foremost, he's been on his road to recovery for an extended period of time, but hasn't lost his place amongst the team in terms of his leadership," McDaniel said. "I mean, everybody knows how hard he's been working because you see when you're here and really happy that he's been able to work through the stuff. I think it's a great example of who he is as a person to diligently work for however long it's been and excited to see him back out there and get his first rep here today and we'll see where that goes from there."
Wynn started the first seven games of the 2023 season at left guard, a spot that's been handled by Robert Jones this season. Jones now is dealing with a knee injury and is a question mark for the Las Vegas game, but it's a good assumption that Wynn will get back into the starting lineup when he's ready for game action.
THE OTHER DOLPHINS PUP PLAYERS
Because he was on PUP, Wynn will not count against the limit of eight players getting designated to return because that applies to injured reserve or non-football injury lists, one example being the non-football illness list that long snapper Blake Ferguson currently sits on.
Wynn is one of three players who remained on PUP, along with outside linebacker Cameron Goode and Bradley Chubb.
While he didn't have a timetable on either player, McDaniel did see he anticipated that Goode would start practicing earlier than Chubb.