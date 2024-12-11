All Dolphins

Breaking Down the First Miami Dolphins Week 15 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins had several key players back at practice Wednesday

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) makes a catch for the two point conversion during the second half against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) makes a catch for the two point conversion during the second half against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The first Miami Dolphins injury report of Week 15 didn't contain many surprises, though there was a new name on the list worth monitoring.

That would be wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was listed as a limited participant with a hamstring injury. There were no signs of an injury coming out of the overtime victory against the New York Jets last Sunday, so we'll have to keep an eye on this one.

The usual players didn't practice Wednesday, including Terron Armstead (knee), DT Calais Campbell (rest) and safety Jordan Poyer (rest), along with injured players who weren't expected to practice, T Kendall Lamm (back) and WR Dee Eskridge (knee). Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also did not practice, but that was because of personal reasons.

Waddle was one of seven players listed as limited, a group that included wide receiver Grant DuBose in his first practice back since September and running back Raheem Mostert off missing the Jets game because of a hip injury. Also limited were WR Tyreek Hill (wrist), FB Alec Ingold (ankle) and the two players who returned to practice off PUP last week, OLBs Bradley Chubb (knee) and Cameron Goode (knee).

Long-snapper Blake Ferguson (non-football illness) and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring) both were listed as full participants.

TEXANS INJURY REPORT

The Texans had three players who didn't practice Wednesday, though wide receiver Robert Woods' absence was related to a personal matter.

Starting nickel corner Jalen Pitre (shoulder) and starting center Juice Scruggs (foot) were the two players who didn't practice because of injuries. Both players are expected to miss the game Sunday.

Among the six players who were limited were two who were designated to return from IR this week, linebacker Christian Harris (calf) and guard Kenyon Green (shoulder). Also limited, but because of rest days, were former Dolphins tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Nico Collins.

The other two players listed as limited were DE Denico Autry (knee) and DT Folorunso Fatukasi (foot). Xavier Hutchinson (shoulder) was listed as a full participant.

