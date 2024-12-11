DuBose on the Way Back
Wide receiver Grant DuBose didn't get much of a chance to show what he could bring to the Miami Dolphins so far this season, but it looks like he'll be getting another shot soon.
DuBose returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since he was placed on injured reserve September 21 because of a shoulder injury. DuBose was injured in the Thursday night loss against the Buffalo Bills, which was only his second game with the Dolphins after they claimed him off waivers from the Green Bay Packers.
DuBose's return to practice comes in the aftermath of fellow wide receiver Dee Eskridge leaving the overtime victory against the New York Jets on Sunday with a knee injury.
The Dolphins currently have six wide receivers on the active roster with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, rookie Malik Washington, Odell Beckham Jr., River Cracraft and Eskridge.
When he does return, DuBose figures to get most of his playing time on special teams, where he showed a real aptitude in his brief time in Green Bay.
THE RETURN UPDATE
DuBose became the seven Dolphins player designated for return from a reserve list, leaving them with one for the remainder of the regular season.
DuBose follows WR River Cracraft, CB Cam Smith, QB Tua Tagovailoa, S Patrick McMorris, QB Tyler "Snoop" Huntley and LS Blake Ferguson.
The four players who have returned from the Physically Unable to Perform list — Odell Beckham Jr., Isaiah Wynn, and this most recently Bradley Chubb and Cameron Goode — do not count against the eight-return limit.
The Dolphins players who were placed on IR after the start of the season and therefore could be designated to return are WR Braxton Berrios, LB Tyus Bowser, TE Tanner Conner, T Austin Jackson, LB Jaelan Phillips and CB Cam Smith, who was placed on IR for a second time Wednesday. Smith could be designated for a second time if the Dolphins chose to do so but it would count as a second return designation for him.
Berrios, Jackson and Phillips already have been declared out for the season given the severity of their injuries.