Breaking Down the First Week 7 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins' first post-bye official injury report provided some clarity on the nature of injuries to certain players, but mostly it was a pretty encouraging list.
The biggest news was that not one player missed practice because of an injury, with the two missing players — tackle Terron Armstead and defensive lineman Calais Campbell — being absent because of a rest day.
The Dolphins did have five players listed as limited, a list headed by safety Jevon Holland, who sustained a hand injury in the Week 5 victory against the New England Patriots.
Fellow safety Jordan Poyer was back at practice on a limited basis, still dealing with the shin injury that forced him to sit out the past two games.
Meanwhile, the other three players listed as limited missed practice altogether Monday, but now we know the nature of their injuries: OLB Mohamed Kamara (aknle), LB David Long Jr. (knee) and LB Emmanuel Ogbah (bicep).
Running back De'Von Achane was listed as a full participant, a sign he could clear concussion protocol Thursday if he doesn't experience any symptoms.
Cornerback Cam Smith also was listed as a full participant, though he remains on IR with the hamstring injury that cost him the first five games. This indicates Smith should be ready to get moved to the 53-man roster this weekend if the Dolphins decide to go that route.
Finally, quarterback Skylar Thompson also was a full participant, an indication his rib injury has healed enough that he should be able to serve as the No. 2 quarterback against the Colts after being inactive in Week 5.
COLTS INJURY REPORT
The Dolphins had a much more favorable first Week 7 injury report than the Colts, who had nine players miss practice because of injuries Wednesday.
the list was highlighted by RB Jonathan Taylor, who has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, and WR Michael Pittman, who scored the game-winning touchdown in the Colts' victory against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday despite dealing with a back injury.
Also not practicing Wednesday were WR Josh Downs (toe), C Ryan Kelly (calf), CB Chris Lammons (ankle), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (hamstring), RB Trey Sermon (knee), T Braden Smith (knee) and LB E.J. Speed (knee).
Quarterback Anthony Richardson was listed as a full participant, an indication he should be in the starting lineup Sunday after missing the past two games because of an oblique injury.