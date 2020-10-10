SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Breaking Down the Dolphins-49ers Matchup

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins will be back at home Sunday to face the Seattle Seahawks at Hard Rock Stadium. Here's all the pertinent info.

DATE: Sunday, Oct. 11

TIME: 4:05 p.m. ET

SITE: Levi's Stadium

FANS: There will be no fans in the stands

TV: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst), Lindsay Czarniak (sideline)

Series history: Dolphins lead 7-5

Last five meetings:

Nov. 27, 2016 at Miami: Dolphins 31, 49ers 24

Dec. 9, 2012 at San Francisco; 49ers 27, Dolphins 13

Dec. 14, 2008 at Miami; Dolphins 14, 49ers 9

Nov. 28, 2004 at San Francisco; Dolphins 24, 49ers 17

Dec. 16, 2001 at San Francisco: 49ers 21, Dolphins 0

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 8 (1973 at Miami; Dolphins 21, 49ers 13)

49ers' largest margin of victory: 24 (1992 at San Francisco; 49ers 27, Dolphins 3 ... 1995 at Miami; 49ers 44, Dolphins 20)

Highest-scoring matchup: 64 points (1995 at Miami; 49ers 44, Dolphins 20)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 21 points (2001 at San Francisco; 49ers 21, Dolphins 0)

Former 49ers players with the Dolphins:

RB Matt Breida (2017-19)

Former 49ers coaches with the Dolphins:

None

Former Dolphins players with the 49ers:

DE Dion Jordan, RB Raheem Mostert, LS Taybor Pepper, CB Ken Webster, CB Jamar Taylor

Former Dolphins coaches with the 49ers:

Quarterbacks coach Shane Day, assistant offensive line coach Chris Foerster, defensive backs/cornerbacks coach Tony Oden, defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, wide receivers coach Wes Welker (played with Dolphins)

SI Team Publisher Week 5 Predictions:

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the 49ers

The Miami Dolphins will face the defending NFC champions Sunday and we get an insider look at the San Francisco 49ers

Alain Poupart

The Final Week 5 Injury Report and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins will have cornerback Byron Jones back in the lineup against San Francisco but will be without two key players

Alain Poupart

Dolphins-49ers Facts And Figures

Setting the stage for the Miami Dolphins Week 5 game against the San Francicisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium with complete broadcast and series history information

Alain Poupart

Dion Jordan Starting Over Again in San Francisco

Former Miami Dolphins first-round pick Dion Jordan's roller-coaster career has taken him to the 49ers, where he is producing and happy

Alain Poupart

Evaluating the Dolphins O-Line Options

The Miami Dolphins will have decisions to make on their offensive line after rookie left tackle Austin Jackson was placed on injured reserve

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Placing Rookie Jackson on IR

Miami Dolphins rookie first-round pick Austin Jackson will have to miss at least three games because of a foot injury

Alain Poupart

NFL Week 5 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

The NFL gets a rare Tuesday night game in Week 5 and it just might be the best matchup of a week where the Dolphins looks middle of the pack in term of appeal

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: In-Season Coaching Changes

The Miami Dolphins had been the last team to fire its coach after four games before the Houston Texans parted ways with Bill O'Brien

Alain Poupart

How Long Will Hunt Have to Wait?

Miami Dolphins rookie Robert Hunt has watched fellow 2020 draft picks Austin Jackson and Solomon Kindley earn starting jobs, but he's ready to join them

Alain Poupart

Fitzpatrick Gets Into the Hall of Fame

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick earned a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his performance in the Week 3 Thursday night game against Jacksonville

Alain Poupart