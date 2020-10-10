Breaking Down the Dolphins-49ers Matchup
Alain Poupart
The Miami Dolphins will be back at home Sunday to face the Seattle Seahawks at Hard Rock Stadium. Here's all the pertinent info.
DATE: Sunday, Oct. 11
TIME: 4:05 p.m. ET
SITE: Levi's Stadium
FANS: There will be no fans in the stands
TV: FOX
Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst), Lindsay Czarniak (sideline)
Series history: Dolphins lead 7-5
Last five meetings:
Nov. 27, 2016 at Miami: Dolphins 31, 49ers 24
Dec. 9, 2012 at San Francisco; 49ers 27, Dolphins 13
Dec. 14, 2008 at Miami; Dolphins 14, 49ers 9
Nov. 28, 2004 at San Francisco; Dolphins 24, 49ers 17
Dec. 16, 2001 at San Francisco: 49ers 21, Dolphins 0
Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 8 (1973 at Miami; Dolphins 21, 49ers 13)
49ers' largest margin of victory: 24 (1992 at San Francisco; 49ers 27, Dolphins 3 ... 1995 at Miami; 49ers 44, Dolphins 20)
Highest-scoring matchup: 64 points (1995 at Miami; 49ers 44, Dolphins 20)
Lowest-scoring matchup: 21 points (2001 at San Francisco; 49ers 21, Dolphins 0)
Former 49ers players with the Dolphins:
RB Matt Breida (2017-19)
Former 49ers coaches with the Dolphins:
None
Former Dolphins players with the 49ers:
DE Dion Jordan, RB Raheem Mostert, LS Taybor Pepper, CB Ken Webster, CB Jamar Taylor
Former Dolphins coaches with the 49ers:
Quarterbacks coach Shane Day, assistant offensive line coach Chris Foerster, defensive backs/cornerbacks coach Tony Oden, defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, wide receivers coach Wes Welker (played with Dolphins)
SI Team Publisher Week 5 Predictions: