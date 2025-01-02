Breaking Down the Thursday Week 18 Injury Report
There were three changes on the Miami Dolphins injury report Thursday, all of them positive.
But those didn't include QB Tua Tagovailoa, whose status remains unchanged after a second consecutive limited practice.
The two players with improved injury situations are WR Tyreek Hill, who was a full participant after being limited Wednesday with his wrist issue, and punter Jake Bailey, who also went from limited to full despite a back issue.
And then veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell had his injury status removed after sitting out Wednesday with a vet rest day.
Tackle Terron Armstead (knee), safety Jordan Poyer (knee/finger) and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (knee) again sat out practice with various injuries, while Tagovailoa was one of three players listed as limited for a second consecutive day.
The other two are WR Jaylen Waddle, who missed the past two games with a knee injury, and safety Jevon Holland, who's dealing with a wrist injury.
Walker missed the Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns, while Armstead pulled himself out of the game in the first half. Poyer started despite his injury.
JETS INJURY REPORT
The Jets practiced Wednesday after having a walk-through Wednesday, and the five players first estimated as not being able to practice indeed did not practice Thursday.
That group includes starting cornerback Sauce Gardner (hamstring), defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (hamstring) and starting guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle).
The other were DNPs were TE Tyler Conklin (calf) and veteran tackle Morgan Moses (knee).
Yet another offensive lineman, guard John Simpson, was a full participant in practice Thursday after being estimated as limited the previous day.
Besides the five who didn't practice, the Jets didn't have anybody else limited at practice Thursday.