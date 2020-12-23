Breaking Down the Wednesday Dolphins-Raiders Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins had only one change on their injury report Wednesday, but there was a lot of movement for the Las Vegas Raiders

A battle of Hawaiian quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Marcus Mariota would have made for a great storyline for the Miami Dolphins game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, but that's looking less likely with each passing day.

Instead, it looks like the Dolphins defense will have to contend with starting quarterback Derek Carr, who appears ready to return after what initially looked like a potentially significant groin injury against the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday night.

After being limited at practice Tuesday, Carr was listed as a full participant Wednesday, a clear indication he's on track to be in the starting lineup against the Dolphins.

In this second injury report of the week, the Dolphins had only one change, and it involved safety Clayton Fejedelem.

He was limited with a thumb injury Tuesday, but did not practice Wednesday for non-injury-related reasons.

Rookie guard Solomon Kindley again did not practice and it's certainly not looking as though he'll be playing against the Raiders because of the knee injury he sustained in the third quarter of the 22-12 victory against the Patriots last Sunday.

The big question mark up front then will be whether guard Ereck Flowers can come back after missing the past two games with an ankle injury. Flowers was limited in practice for a second consecutive day Wednesday.

If Flowers can't go, then logic says that Michael Deiter, who replaced Kindley against New England, would get the start at left guard.

All of the Dolphins' front-line players dealing with injuries were limited for a second consecutive day: WR DeVante Parker (hamstring), TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), LB Jerome Baker (knee) and S Bobby McCain (ankle).

The status of Carr was one of four changes on the Raiders injury report, excluding players whose absence Tuesday was not injury-related.

Among the most prominent players, safety Johnathan Abram (concussion/knee) was a full participant after being limited Tuesday and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) also went from being limited to full participation.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell, the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and Christian Wilkins' teammate at Clemson, did not practice for a second consecutive day because of a shoulder injury.