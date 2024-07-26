Tua Tagovailoa Signs Contract Extension With Miami
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn't practice on Thursday, but he more than made up for it on Friday, day three of practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex.
The reason was made evident after practice when SI.com confirmed that the Dolphins had reached a four-year extension with the fifth-year quarterback worth, according to NFL Network, $212.4 million with $167.1 million guaranteed, the largest four-year deal in franchise history. That averages to approximately $53.1 million per year.
Tagovailoa's deal eclipses the deal signed by receiver Tyreek Hill in 2024, a four-year contract for $120 million, including a $25.5 million signing bonus and $72.2 million guaranteed.
Tagovailoa, 26, the nujber five pick in the 2020 draft who made his first Pro Bowl last season after leading the NFL with 4,624 passing yards and 29 touchdown passes, commented on his Instagram account.
"I got breaking news for you guys, although I never break any news. This is a first time for me," he said. "I just wanted to say I agreed to a contract extension with the Miami Dolphins. I want to give a big shout-out to [owner Stephen M. Ross]. Want to thank [GM] Chris Grier, Brandon Shore for working endlessly on this deal. I want to thank [coach] Mike McDaniel for believing in me. I want to thank all my other coaches as well. I also want to give a big shout-out to all my teammates for believing in me and also for supporting me throughout this process. I also want to thank the fans as well. Fins up."
Despite multiple concussions and a variety of other injuries, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Tagovailoa has shown remarkable resilience. He has only one completely healthy year out of his last five, including his last season at Alabama. However, last season, after taking up Ju-Jitsu, Tagovailoa played all 18 games, including the dismal 26-7 Wild Card playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs in frigid Kansas City.
Reportedly, the $53.1 million annual deal is set to make history. It will be the third highest among NFL quarterbacks and the most in NFL history behind Cincinnati's Joe Burrow ($55 million) and Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence ($55 million) but ahead of Lions' Jarod Goff ($53 million), Ravens' Lamar Jackson ($52 million), and Eagles' Jalen Hurts ($51 million).
For comparison, it's believed that Miami Dolphins' great Dan Marino made $51 million over his Hall of Fame career.
Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to an 11-6 mark last season but has yet to help the Dolphins snap a 24-year futility streak of playoff losses. He posted two consecutive seasons of 105.1 and 101.1 passer ratings, respectively. He has thrown 81 touchdowns, 37 picks, and a career 66.9 completion percentage.
Tagovailoa was never officially a holdout but rather a hold-in. He showed up for training camp and participated limitedly on Wednesday, sat out Thursday, and participated fully in Friday's morning practice. Since Hill joined the team two years ago, along with receiver Jalen Waddle, Tagovailoa has proven he can throw deep passes and not just quick check-downs.
"I mean, he's impressive. He's always looking impressive on Sundays, but it's different once you get to see somebody on a day-to-day basis, just their mental, how they process information, how he processes defenses," New Dolphins veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller said Friday. "You can just tell his intent with every snap that he takes. So, it's been fun to see him, learn from him, and watch him compete." This insight into Tagovailoa's potential should give Dolphins fans hope for the future.
For example, in 11-on-11s on Friday, he lofted a long 70-yard bomb into the waiting arms of a wide-open Hill, who cleanly beat seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Expectations from the fans and media will never be higher now that Tagovailoa received this historic contract. It will be Super Bowl or bust. But first, a playoff victory would quiet the masses.