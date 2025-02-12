Brotherly Reunion on Dolphins Coaching Staff
Bobby Slowik will be joining the Miami Dolphins coaching staff after all.
After he was fired as offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans, we mentioned him as a logical candidate to join the Dolphins and fill the vacant wide receivers coach position, but instead he will be coming in as senior passing game coordinator, accoring to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Bobby Slowik is a good addition to the Dolphins coaching staff, considering he got interviews for head-coaching positions last offseason after a wildly successful 2023 season with rookie C.J. Stroud at quarterback.
Slowik, whose brother Ryan is DB coach for the Dolphins, spent six seasons as an assistant with the San Francisco 49ers, the first five with Mike McDaniel also on the coaching staff. The two also spent three seasons together as assistants with Washington from 2011-13.
And in 2021, the year before McDaniel became Dolphins head coach, Slowik was the 49ers' offensive pass game specialist.
The Dolphins' last wide receivers coach, Wes Welker, also joined the Dolphins after working with McDaniel in San Francisco, so there's a precedent there.
The Dolphins ultimately hired former Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach Robert Prince as their new wide receivers coach to replace Welker.
Bobby Slowik obviously would prefer an offensive coordinator position, but he might not have a choice but to take a step back immediately after being fired.
Exactly what his job will entail remains to be seen. Quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell, who interviewed for the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator position before it went to Chip Kelly, also has the title of passing game coordinator with the Dolphins.
FAMILY AFFAIR PRECEDENTS
This will not be the first time the Dolphins have a set of brothers on their coaching staff.
It happened in 2005 when Jason Garrett was the quarterbacks coach and Judd Garrett was an offensive quality control coach.
The Dolphins also have had three different instances of father-son working relationships on the staff.
The legendary Don Shula had both David Shula and Mike Shula on his staff at different times, while Tony Sparano Jr. was an assistant offensive line coach under his father in 2011. And then Jim Washburn was a senior defensive assistant in 2016 when his son Jeremiah was the assistant offensive line coach under Adam Gase.