Campbell Playing 'Young 30 Calais Ball,' But What About Next Season?
Tom Brady was 45 when he finally traded his cleats for a microphone and agreed to work for FOX Sports as an NFL Commentator.
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel refers to 38-year-old Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell as the "Tom Brady of defensive linemen."
"I think he's such a unique individual because he's an outlier. I call him like the Tom Brady of defensive linemen — how do you play the game week-in, week-out for that long of a career and to do it in the trenches from the one to the five, literally lining up on the center all the way out to the tackle, it's supremely impressive," McDaniel said on Wednesday. "But at the same time, it's not only his performance, but he's the consummate team guy that knows how to thrive in tough situations."
Campbell is flattered by the comparison and pleased to hear what his coach said about him and his abilities as a player.
"It feels good. I'm glad that Coach [McDaniel] believes in me. I'm glad I'm here and I'm still able to play this game I love. Obviously this is a 'what have you done for me lately' business and I've got to go out there and perform again this week," Campbell said. "Otherwise it's a different tune, that's just how it goes. I've learned that through my experience, but it is cool to see Coach show a lot of love though."
FOCUSED ON THE PRESENT
Campbell's performance has been eye-opening, to say the least, given that he turned 38 a couple of weeks before the start of the regular season.
But Campbell says he's got a standard and it's about meeting it.
“Well ,I work really hard, so I’m not surprised," Campbell said. "I feel like my preparation and just the dedication I put into this game, I expected to do well. If I can’t go out there and dominate, I don’t think I’m going to play anymore. I want to play at an elite level and so I definitely put the time and effort to do that, so it feels good to be able to do it and other people recognizing it is nice, too, but at the end of the day, it’s got to carry over to winning ballgames.”
The way Campbell has played in 2024 should make the Dolphins want to bring him back for another season, but the defensive lineman's future plans are undetermined.
Campbell treats every season as though it is his last. He said he goes into every offseason and determines whether he will be back.
"I've always been in the mindset of leave everything on the field, burn rubber and just go as hard as I can go, and then when the offseason comes, I figure out next year when that comes," Campbell said. "That's how it's been quite of the last few years. Next year doesn't even exist to me right now, so I'm playing this year as if it's my last, and I'm trying to do everything I can to empty the tank and give the game my all.
"If the offseason comes around and I feel good still, then we'll figure it out then."
CAMPBELL AND THE FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH
According to McDaniel, Campbell is playing beneath his years and has the motor of a 30-year-old man,
"I think it's been monumental; he's been a really cool person and player for the organization, and I think he's playing — he's got some fountain of youth going, he's playing as good of ball," McDaniel said. "He's playing young 30 [year-old] Calais ball, which is a testament to how he prepares and is a huge part of our team."