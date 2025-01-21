Chop Earns All-Rookie Honors
Chop Robinson was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Miami Dolphins, and he's now gotten some recognition for his strong rookie season.
Robinson was selected to the Professional Football Writers of America All-Rookie team, which was revealed Tuesday.
The All-Rookie team featured three linebackers, and Robinson was joined by Jared Verse of the Los Angeles Rams and Edgerrin Cooper of the Green Bay Packers, with Verse also selected as the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
Robinson, the 21st overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, finished his rookie season with six sacks, which was good for second on the Dolphins behind team MVP Zach Sieler's 10. He also had 14 QB hits (also second behind Sieler) and eight tackles for loss.
After a slow start, Robinson really took off in the middle of the season.
He recorded his first sack in the 30-27 loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 and also had sacks against the L.A. Rams, New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.
His best performance probably was the one against Houston in Week 15 when he matched his season high with 1.5 sacks and had a season-best four quarterback hits in the Dolphins' 20-12 loss.
The Los Angeles Rams had three players on the All-Rookie team, with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles all with two apiece. The Dolphins were among the 14 teams with one selection, and 13 others had none.
THE DOLPHINS AND PFWA AWARDS
The last time the Dolphins were represented on the PFWA All-Rookie team was 2021 when they had three players on the squad, WR Jaylen Waddle, DL Jaelan Phillips and S Jevon Holland.
The Dolphins have had one winner of a Rookie of the Year award, in 1994 when first-round pick Tim Bowens was named Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Other Dolphins winners of major PFWA awards are Dan Marino (1984 MVP, 1994 Comeback Player of the Year), Jason Taylor (2006 Defensive Player of the Year), Don Shula (1971 AFC Coach of the Year, 1972 AFC Coach of the Year), Tony Sparano (2008 NFL Coach of the Year), Bill Parcells (2008 Executive of the Year), and Chad Pennington (2008 Comeback Player of the Year).