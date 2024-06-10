Chosen Hoping to Catch On with NFC Team
One of the remaining 2023 members of the Miami Dolphins still without a team will get a chance this week.
Wide receiver Robbie Chosen will be taking part in the Seattle Seahawks minicamp on a tryout basis this week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Chosen remains unsigned after being an unrestricted free agent this offseason following his one year with the Dolphins.
During that 2023 season, Chosen appeared in nine games for the Dolphins but played a total of only 135 offensive snaps (an average of 15 a game). He finished with four catches for 126 yards, the highlight being his 68-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the 70-20 rout of the Denver Broncos in the home opener in September.
CHOSEN AND OTHER DOLPHINS LOOKING FOR A TEAM
Chosen was one of five Dolphins wide receivers who were UFAs this offseason; they re-signed Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft; Cedrick Wilson Jr. signed with the New Orleans Saints; Chase Claypool signed with the Buffalo Bills.
Other Dolphins players from the 2023 team still looking for a new team include CB Xavien Howard, DE/OLB Emmanuel Ogbah, C Connor Williams, CB Keion Crossen, CB Eli Apple, TE Tyler Kroft, CB Justin Bethel, OLB Melvin Ingram, OLB Justin Houston, OLB Bruce Irvin, C Jonotthan Harrison and LB Calvin Munson