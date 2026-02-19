Predicting 4 Trade Destinations for Dolphins Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick

To the surprise of nobody, the Miami Dolphins are shopping safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the trade market this offseason.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Miami had contacted multiple teams about the veteran safety, just days after the team cut several prominent players.

With the idea that Miami could be looking to move Fitzpatrick, let’s look at four teams that might be interested in the former All-Pro.

4 Trade Destinations for Minkah Fitzpatrick

Dallas Cowboys

Doesn’t this just feel like something Jerry Jones would consider? The Cowboys owner loves to make a splash, and Fitzpatrick would certainly qualify.

Dallas’ safety room could use some help. Donovan Wilson is an unrestricted free agent, and the team went through a couple of slot options last season. Minkah could be a huge upgrade at nickel, helping a defense that has held this team back for a while now.

The biggest barrier to this deal might actually be on the Dolphins’ side. Due to Jones’ aggressiveness this past season, Dallas has two first-round picks and then doesn’t pick again until Round 4.

Perhaps Miami would accept a future pick? The Cowboys have extra capital in 2027 — it would be tricky, but it’s possible.

Cincinnati Bengals

It is always difficult projecting trades with the Bengals because they don’t love making big-time splash decisions. That said, if they’ve finally gotten tired of having one of the worst defenses in the sport and want to make some legitimate improvements, Fitzpatrick makes sense.

Free safety Geno Stone is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and Fitzpatrick proved he could bounce between that role and the slot pretty well in Miami.

For the Dolphins, Cincinnati has a third and fourth-round pick that could get the deal done. The real question is whether Fitzpatrick wants an extension (he did last offseason), because Cincinnati doesn’t love handing those out.

Perhaps getting revenge on Pittsburgh is enticing enough to Minkah?

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams don’t have a huge safety need, but Kamren Curl is a free agent this offseason. If they can’t bring him back, perhaps acquiring someone like Fitzpatrick makes sense.

Los Angeles should be all-in on winning as long as reigning MVP Matthew Stafford sticks around, and he already announced he’s returning for next season.

This is yet another difficult trade compensation proposition for the Dolphins, though. The Rams have a lot of draft capital, but it’s mostly after Round 3. Is a fifth-round pick enough to get the deal done?

It’ll depend on Minkah’s market, but it wouldn’t be shocking if that’s where things end up. We’ve seen veterans with big cap hits go for less in recent seasons.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders make this list as a team with plenty of draft capital and a big need at safety. Las Vegas is entering another new regime, and Fitzpatrick could be an excellent veteran addition to help stabilize the backend.

There are a couple of roadblocks, though, which is why they’re further down the list. For starters, are the Raiders even interested in adding veteran talent? They’ll have to do it eventually, but that doesn’t usually happen in the first year of a rebuild.

The second question is whether Fitzpatrick would be willing to play for a team that isn’t an immediate contender. He didn’t have much of an appetite for that when Miami traded him the first time, and it’s hard to imagine his opinion has changed much since then.

Perhaps, Las Vegas can offer him a nice extension to get Fitzpatrick on board. Either way, this seems unlikely, but from a pure football perspective, this would make a lot of sense.

