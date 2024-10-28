Chubb Not Coming Back Anytime Soon
The Miami Dolphins pass rush absolutely could use some help, but it's not going to be coming from Bradley Chubb in the foreseeable future.
Head coach Mike McDaniel provided a sobering update on the Dolphins' Pro Bowl outside linebacker Monday when he was asked whether this might be the week that Chubb returns to practice after being on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list all season.
"He's not on my radar right now because guys get on my radar when they start getting close, and I just check in to make sure things are going appropriately, and we don't have major things happen," McDaniel sad. "I don't see that timeline. I think having an ACL plus in terms of what type of injury he had around New Year's Day. It wasn't expecting him as of yet, and I think he's going to continue to work to try to get back sooner than later, but it's not on my immediate horizon."
Chubb, who joined the Dolphins in a trade with the Denver Broncos in 2022, was injured late in the 56-19 loss against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 of last season. At the time of his injury, Chubb had 11 sacks and an NFL-high six forced fumbles.
DOLPHINS PASS RUSH NEEDS HELP
Without Chubb all season and without Jaelan Phillips since Week 4 when he went down with a knee injury, the Dolphins pass rush has been feeble, borderline nonexistent.
The Dolphins have only nine sacks in six games, this after they set a franchise record with 56 a year ago. The team leaders are Calais Campbell, Zach Sieler and Emmanuel Ogbah with two apiece.
To address Chubb's predicted extended absence and the fact that Phillips was coming back from an Achilles injury, the Dolphins selected edge defenders Chop Robinson in the first round and Mohamed Kamara in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft, but they haven't produced results yet.
Robinson still is looking for his first NFL sack, while Kamara has been inactive for six of the first seven games.
In the 28-27 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, fellow edge defender Quinton Bell was used exclusively on special teams.
The Dolphins really could use for one of those three young players — Robinson, Kamara or Bell — to emerge until that time when Chubb indeed is ready to come back.