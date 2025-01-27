Could Dolphins Lose their QB Coach?
Miami Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell interviewed but did not get the Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator position earlier this offseason, but there's another opening that seems to have his name written all over it.
That would be the offensive coordinator position for the Las Vegas Raiders under new head coach Pete Carroll, and that's because Carroll is an old head coach in the sense he previously had the top job with the New York Jets, New England Patriots and most recently the Seattle Seahawks and Bevell worked with him at his last stop.
Carroll said during his introductory press conference Monday that he might bring in coaches with whom he previously worked, and ESPN's Adam Schefter said on the Pat McAfee show that Bevell was "under consideration" in Las Vegas.
Carroll coached the Seahawks for 14 years before being fired after the 2023 season, and for seven of those seasons Bevell was his offensive coordinator. That included the Super Bowl-winning season of 2013 and the following year when the Seahawks were knocking on the door of a repeat before the famous Malcolm Butler gave the New England Patriots the title instead.
Bevell was fired from that position after the 2017 season when the Seahawks finished 9-7 but missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011, his first season in Seattle.
Bevell clearly had the support of his players after his dismissal, though.
"It's not playcalling. It's not playcalling," wide receiver Doug Baldwin said, according to a 2018 ESPN story. "We go into a game knowing what the defense is going to give us, the situations that we're going to be in. We don't execute as a team. Offensively, that's what we've seen time and time again, is that we do not execute the way that we should. And that's on us as players. You guys can blame Bev all you want to, but the truth of the matter is that Bev's not the problem."
Bevell was out of the NFL in the 2018 season before he joined the Detroit Lions for a two-year stint where he worked with new Dolphins wide receivers coach Robert Prince.
Bevell joined the Dolphins in 2022 and was instrumental, along with head coach Mike McDaniel, in helping Tua Tagovailoa reach another level as a quarterback after two pedestrian seasons at the start of his NFL career.
The Cleveland Browns ended up promoting tight ends coach Tommy Rees after interviewing Bevell and others for the position.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver remains a candidate to become New Orleans Saints head coach, while outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow is expected to interview to become defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys after earlier interviewing for the same position with the Tennessee Titans.
The Dolphins currently have one vacancy on their coaching staff, that being for special teams coordinator after the firing of Danny Crossman after six seasons.