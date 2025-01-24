Dolphins Have Their New Wide Receivers Coach
The Miami Dolphins have their new wide receivers coach.
The team will be hiring Dallas Cowboys pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Robert Prince, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Prince has no prior working relationship with head coach Mike McDaniel, but he did work with Dolphins QB coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell with the Detroit Lions in 2019-20 when Bevell was the team's offensive coordinator.
And after Bevell was named interim head coach to close out the 2020 season, Prince replaced him and served as acting head coach for one game when Bevell and other Lions coaches were out because of a COVID-19 outbreak (the Lions lost against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 47-7, after Matthew Stafford was injured in the first quarter).
Prince has been with the Cowboys the past three seasons, but finds himself in limbo after head coach Mike McCarthy's contract ran out after the 2024 season.
Prior to coaching with the Cowboys, Prince spent one season in the same capacity with the Houston Texans and seven years with the Lions. Prince's first NFL coaching stops were with the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks.
Interestingly, Prince was born in Okinawa, Japan.
The wide receiver coach position is one of two currently open on the Dolphins coach staff, along with special teams coordinator following the firing of Danny Crossman.
THE ANTHONY WEAVER WATCH
Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver completed his in-person interview with the New Orleans Saints on Friday, that team announced.
The interview originally was scheduled for the middle of the week but was postponed because of the rare snow storm in that city.
Weaver is among a handful of candidates scheduled to get in-person interviews in the coming days, along with Mike Kafka, Joe Brady, Kellen Moore and the aforementioned Mike McCarthy.
Weaver earlier interviewed for the head-coaching opening with the Chicago Bears, who eventually hired former Dolphins offensive assistant coach Ben Johnson.
The Saints opening is one of two remaining around the NFL, the other being the one with the Dallas Cowboys.