Could Marshall Make a Move at Cornerback?
Rookie Jason Marshall Jr. is building a case for a role in the Miami Dolphins’ cornerback rotation.
Just one preseason game remains, but Miami’s cornerback depth chart is far from settled. At 6 feet, 204 pounds, Marshall is working to prove he can contribute immediately.
“Bigger body corner, you look at him sometimes and think that he could be a linebacker, but he has the movement skills as a [defensive back],” defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said Tuesday. “I think Jason’s skill set not only allows him to play outside, but inside as well.”
A fifth-round pick in the draft, Marshall started 39 games over his four seasons at Florida. After playing 20 snaps in Week 1 of the preseason, he led the Dolphins with four solo tackles — one for a loss — in the 24-17 win over the Detroit Lions.
Being a Day 3 draft pick, Marshall wasn’t selected to start as a rookie, but the Dolphins are desperate for help at cornerback.
Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller, who combined for 28 starts at cornerback last season, are no longer with the team. Ramsey requested a trade and is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Fuller, sidelined by a late-season knee injury, remains a free agent after being released in February.
Preseason injuries have further intensified Miami’s cornerback shortage. Kader Kohou, who appeared in 15 games last season and was projected to step in as a full-time starter, will miss the season with a knee injury sustained in training camp. With Ethan Bonner now also managing a hamstring injury, the Dolphins need all the help they can get.
Weaver admitted that there were some concerns about how Marshall would adjust to the professional stage, but he addressed them in Detroit.
“We weren’t sure about [his physicality] until we put him in the game and saw him make a [tackle for a loss] on a nickel pressure, and then I was like ‘OK it’s in there,’ now let’s see if he can grow,” Weaver said.
Marshall stopped Jacob Saylors for a 1-yard loss. The rookie cornerback welcomed the physicality of stopping the run, joining Quinton Bell to stuff another Saylors run in the second quarter.
Catching Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Eye
On top of that, Marshall played only 59 snaps in the slot throughout his four seasons with the Gators. Despite the limited experience, his play caught the attention of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
“Honestly, what stood out the most was that it was his first time doing it, and he played it at such a high level,” said Fitzpatrick. “I think nickel is probably one of the hardest spots to play on the field. You’re asked to do a lot. You have to see a lot. You have to make a lot of communication. You’ve got to tackle, you’ve got to cover. You could be in half one play, you could be blitzing the next play.
“There aren’t many positions on the field that do that.”
Fitzpatrick understands the value of versatility as a defensive back. While the majority of his snaps are at free safety, he’s averaged over 140 snaps at slot and in the box throughout his seven-year career.
“For a young guy who never played it before to go in, I think he got two tackles for loss. He played great in coverage, made all the right communications. It was really cool to see him step up in that role,” Fitzpatrick said of watching Marshall from the sideline.
As a four-year starter in the SEC who twice led Florida in pass breakups, Marshall has a strong foundation. Mistakes are inevitable for a rookie adjusting to a new role, but he’s focused on learning from them rather than repeating them.
“It was also cool because in practice, he made a couple of mistakes and corrected it in the game and played lights out,” Fitzpatrick said. “Seeing a guy take the lessons that he learned in practice and apply it in the game and play at a high level is really impressive.”