Could Ramsey Miss Season Opener?
Could the Miami Dolphins be without arguably their best defensive player for their season opener?
It's fair to now ponder the question after head coach Mike McDaniel's comments about cornerback Jalen Ramsey before practice Wednesday.
Ramsey hasn't practiced in a couple of weeks because of an undisclosed injury, and McDaniel declined to offer assurances that the seven-time Pro Bowl selection definitely would be in the lineup for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
"I'm very proud of him; I've never been more proud of a player not practicing, like honestly and no puffery.," McDaniel said. "The dude practiced both with starters and on the scout team, did the entire practice last year as he was coming back. He's just making me proud because he's showing some ... he knows how important he is to the team and what he's looking to accomplish with the team as a captain. I think everyone was kind of impressed because, yeah,that's a different headache dealing with him trying to be on the field when he's not supposed to. So it's good and the human body tells us, I don't really forecast that, but I know he's doing everything he can today, and there weren't any setbacks today. That's where my mind lays."
The Dolphins' first injury report of the season will be released later Wednesday afternoon, at which time we'll know at least which body part is involved, along with his level of practice participation.
Ramsey, of course, missed the first seven games of the 2023 season after sustaining a knee injury early in training camp. He still went on to record three interceptions and earn a Pro Bowl invitation.
Ramsey figures to be a key piece for new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and his scheme because of his athleticism and ability to line up in different spots.
RAMSEY AND THE JAGUARS
If he can play, Ramsey will be going against the team that made him the fifth overall selection in the 2016 draft — a draft that also included current Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller and Xavien Howard.
Ramsey has faced the Jaguars once since leaving the team via a trade to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2019 season. That came in 2021 when Ramsey and the Rams routed the Jaguars, 37-7, on their way to a Super Bowl title.
Ramsey was a key member of one of the best teams in Jaguars history, the 2017 team that reached the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. Another member of the Jacksonville that year was new Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell.