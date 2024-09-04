All Dolphins

Could Ramsey Miss Season Opener?

Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey continues working through an injury

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) looks on during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Could the Miami Dolphins be without arguably their best defensive player for their season opener?

It's fair to now ponder the question after head coach Mike McDaniel's comments about cornerback Jalen Ramsey before practice Wednesday.

Ramsey hasn't practiced in a couple of weeks because of an undisclosed injury, and McDaniel declined to offer assurances that the seven-time Pro Bowl selection definitely would be in the lineup for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

"I'm very proud of him; I've never been more proud of a player not practicing, like honestly and no puffery.," McDaniel said. "The dude practiced both with starters and on the scout team, did the entire practice last year as he was coming back. He's just making me proud because he's showing some ... he knows how important he is to the team and what he's looking to accomplish with the team as a captain. I think everyone was kind of impressed because, yeah,that's a different headache dealing with him trying to be on the field when he's not supposed to. So it's good and the human body tells us, I don't really forecast that, but I know he's doing everything he can today, and there weren't any setbacks today. That's where my mind lays."

The Dolphins' first injury report of the season will be released later Wednesday afternoon, at which time we'll know at least which body part is involved, along with his level of practice participation.

Ramsey, of course, missed the first seven games of the 2023 season after sustaining a knee injury early in training camp. He still went on to record three interceptions and earn a Pro Bowl invitation.

Ramsey figures to be a key piece for new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and his scheme because of his athleticism and ability to line up in different spots.

RAMSEY AND THE JAGUARS

If he can play, Ramsey will be going against the team that made him the fifth overall selection in the 2016 draft — a draft that also included current Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller and Xavien Howard.

Ramsey has faced the Jaguars once since leaving the team via a trade to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2019 season. That came in 2021 when Ramsey and the Rams routed the Jaguars, 37-7, on their way to a Super Bowl title.

Ramsey was a key member of one of the best teams in Jaguars history, the 2017 team that reached the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. Another member of the Jacksonville that year was new Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

