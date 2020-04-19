The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly have talked to different teams about the possibility of trading running back Leonard Fournette, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Jordan Dajani of CBSSports.com listed five potential landing spots for Fournette, and he had the Miami Dolphins first on his list.

The Dolphins do have a need at running back, even after the free agent signing of former Bears and Eagles back Jordan Howard.

Fournette is due to make $4.16 million in base salary in 2020 in the fourth year of his rookie contract. According to overthecap.com, the Dolphins have $22.78 million of cap space, though they will need some of that to sign their rookie class.

Fournette has run for at least 1,000 yards in two of his three NFL seasons, including a career-high 1,152 yards in 2019 when he also set a career high in receptions for 76.

The Dolphins currently have 14 picks in the 2020 NFL draft, so they certainly have the flexibility to make a deal if they want Fournette bad enough.

The last running back selected in the first round to get traded was Trent Richardson, who was dealt from Cleveland to Indianapolis in 2014, two years after he was the fourth overall selection in the draft.

The last time the Dolphins traded for a veteran running back was in 2011 when they acquired Reggie Bush from the New Orleans Saints.