Day 3 Dolphins-Specific 2025 Draft Big Board
NFL draft big boards are commonplace around this time of year, but what about a big board made strictly with the Miami Dolphins in mind?
We offered this big board before the draft and had Kenneth Grant at the top of the list, the same Kenneth Grant who the Dolphins selected with the 13th overall selection.
Though the list below is need-focused due to the extensive holes in Miami’s current roster, there’s a ranking within that seeks to blend draft strengths with team needs. The ranking is not a suggestion of where the prospects ultimately will be selected as much as it is a ranking of players we’d prefer the Dolphins not overlook.
Here's how things look as we head into the third and final day of the 2025 NFL draft.
2025 POST-ROUND 1 MIAMI DOLPHINS DRAFT BIG BOARD
1. DT C.J. West, Indiana: Most underrated DT in the class; great athletic numbers on a thick frame; good tape vs. Big Ten
2. WR Jalen Royals, Utah State: Great fit for Miami; plays strong and fast; 126 career catches, 75 for 1st down; 15.2 career average
3. WR Tory Horton, Colorado State: Would offer Miami a bigger, athletic receiver in the Chris Chambers mold
4. DE/EDGE Jared Ivey, Mississippi: 6-6”, 274 and moves well; good pass rusher; sets edge against run; explosive at the snap
5. RB D.J. Giddens, Kansas State: Big back (6-0, 212) with the shake of a smaller one; high percentage of first tacklers miss; played hurt
6. OT Cameron Williams, Texas: Super athletic smash-mouth run blocker; needs refinement…too many penalties; Round 1 traits
7. OT Chase Lundt, Connecticut: Crazy movement skills at 6-7; very good in outside zone; plays to the whistle; needs NFL strength coach
8. EDGE Que Robinson, Alabama: Ascending edge who would definitely make the team based on core special teams play
9. OT Jalen Travis, Iowa State: Posted an RAS that was 13th of 1,379 OT tested since ‘87; Princeton transfer; played prep hoops
10. S Billy Bowman Jr. Oklahoma: Size is the concern (5-10, 192) but a ball hawk who plays with good speed
11. RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech: Has fumble problem, which may make him available; game-breaker; film is undeniable
12. LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma: Zach Thomas-like; undersized but a banger; does well fighting off blocks; runs well
13. CB Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers: Slight at 5-11, 175 but can play field, outside or nickel; plays bigger than his size; 4.39
14. G Luke Kandra, Cincinnati: Two-year starter; 4 sacks allowed in '23 to none in '24; very good outside zone run blocker; solid in pass pro
15. RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia: Lost in the shuffle between bad UF teams and off-field issues; still starting-caliber NFL talent
16. TE Gunnar Helm, Texas: Value is as a complete TE; good receiver, will likely get dinged for combine, where he did drills injured.
17. DT Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU: Not long or strong but speed shows on tape (4.86); would offer MIA pass-rushing DT
18. CB Zah Frazier, UTSA: 6-3, 4.36 40, 36.5-inch vertical at combine; potential outside CB; 6 INT, 15 PBU in ‘24; sick closing speed
19. LB Teddye Buchanan, Cal: Physical, athletic LB who transferred from UC Davis to earn 1st Team All-ACC at Cal; 40-inch vertical
20. S Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin: Lights people up; 6-1, 217, not super fast (4.57) but good in coverage; great tackler; baller
21. CB Mello Dotson, Kansas: One of two Kansas corners who will get drafted; skilled and productive, but ran a slow 4.60 40
22. S Malachi Moore, Alabama: Size/speed concerns but on film is a guy who can cover and is super physical in run support
23. RB Brashard Smith, SMU: Probably not taking unless Miami adds picks but converted WR runs hard and fast (4.39, 32-inch vertical)
24. DB Kitan Crawford, Nevada: Texas transfer; is suited to be a big nickel & special teams ace
25. WR Kaden Prather, Maryland: 6-4, 204; ran better-than-expected 4.46 at combine; plays physical; size is a problem for DBs
26. RB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech: If Miami is in search of a late-round power back, this could be the guy; 5.3 average for his career
27. DT Jordan Phillips, Maryland: Smaller (6-2, 302) but drives OL backward in embarrassing ways; great power, low production
28. S Craig Woodson, Cal: A solid safety who comes diving in fully committed on run support, but his frame seems small for play style
29. S Marquis Sigle, Kansas State: Combine freak (4.37) who could work as backup safety; roster spot possible as a special teams gunner
30. TE Luke Lachey, Iowa: Son of longtime NFL tackle Jim Lachey; looked great in ’23 before injury; could be a steal if he returns to physical form
31. CB Jason Marshall, Florida: Likely to be complete hit or miss; very good athlete who played top competition; some question desire
32. CB Melvin Smith Jr, So Arkansas: (4.38, 38.5-inch vertical); very good coverage skills; always turned to play the ball; very willing tackler
33. RB Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State: Doak winner in ’23 who fell off in ’24; slow but good feet for his size; sees holes; good hands
34. DT Ty Robinson, Nebraska: An athletic bull rusher; 11 TFL/6 sacks in ‘24; good combine but dropped 22 pounds to do it
35. WR Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska: A late-round gamble; missed a lot of time; 6-4, 218, 4.40, 38-inch vertical, 343/8-inch arms
36. WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami: Loved his ’24 tape but can’t overlook the bloated 40 time; players his size/speed struggle
37. S Keondre Jackson, Illinois State: 6-3, 215; looks to destroy every ball carrier; good range but definitely a box safety; good special-teamer
38. K Ryan Fitzgerald, FSU: Player who has been on the rise; big, accurate leg and has kicked in weather; a move to clear up space