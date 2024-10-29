Deep Dive Into the O-Line Play in 2024
The Miami Dolphins’ offensive line has been a punching bag for fans across the last several seasons, and for good reason. The unit has struggled when it matters most, and it has cost the Dolphins games.
It gets even easier to criticize the group when considering how emphatic the team’s decision-makers have been about the unit needing upgrades. General Manager Chris Grier’s now-infamous “You guys are probably more worried than we are” line is frequently cited any time the Dolphins’ offensive line gives up a sack.
Concern about the group’s performance got louder this offseason when the Dolphins didn’t invest many premium assets in the position. The team signed Aaron Brewer to replace Connor Williams at center and drafted Patrick Paul as a long-term tackle option, but largely the Dolphins returned the same group as last season.
The concern people had at the time was warranted. However, while the Dolphins’ offensive line is nowhere near perfect, it has actually played reasonably well this season and probably deserves a little more praise than it’s getting.
We’ve decided to evaluate where Miami’s offensive line has performed well this season and where it can be improved this season and possibly in the 2025 offseason.
Miami’s OL Strengths
The first and possibly most critical strength of Miami’s offensive line this season is health. Left tackle Terron Armstead has missed one game so far this season, but Miami’s starting group has played every game together outside of that.
That starting group includes Armstead (LT), Robert Jones (LG), Aaron Brewer (OC), Liam Eichenberg (RG), and Austin Jackson (RT). The line’s continuity has likely contributed to its improved pass protection.
The Dolphins offensive line ranks 12th in ESPN’s pass block win rate, a metric that conveys the rate at which linemen can sustain their blocks for 2.5 seconds or longer. If PFF grades are something you value, it should be noted that Miami ranks 16th in pass-block grading with a 69.9.
Neither of those numbers is overly impressive, but it’s roughly league-average offensive line play across the board, which is more than good enough given Miami’s other playmakers.
Pass block win rate is especially encouraging because it removes any reps where the ball is out faster than 2.5 seconds, a popular narrative for discrediting Miami’s offensive line. We’ll tackle that later, but the offensive line is playing well enough when the quarterback holds the ball.
Despite those improvements, the Dolphins are 23rd in sacks allowed per game, but it’s essential to remember that sacks are just as much of a quarterback stat as an offensive line stat.
For example, Skylar Thompson’s only start of the season came against the Seattle Seahawks, and he was sacked five times in that game. Thompson’s pocket management in that contest was a disaster, which led to most of those sacks.
When it comes to run blocking, the Dolphins’ strengths are a bit harder to quantify with numbers. The group is incredibly athletic, allowing the Dolphins to deploy numerous running styles and get running backs like De’Von Achane into space.
Brewer has probably made the most significant impact in this area. He’s excellent at getting to the second level and blocking in space. Many worried whether Brewer would be an upgrade over Connor Williams, but it’s pretty clear he fits Miami’s outside zone scheme better.
Overall, the Dolphins are ninth in rushing yards per game with 131.7, and they are tied for 15th in yards per rush with 4.3. Like sacks, those are shared stats, as the team’s running backs deserve some of the credit and blame for those marks.
On tape, Miami’s offensive line moves defenders off the ball fairly well. Many of the Dolphins’ worst running game reps have come when outside blockers like Julian Hill, Durham Smythe, and the team’s depth receivers have been tasked with critical blocks.
The Dolphins’ run block win rate is 15th in the league, again pointing to at least league-average play upfront.
Miami’s OL Weaknesses
The Dolphins’ most glaring offensive line holes are more related to individual play than to the group's overall performance. As a whole, the Dolphins’ offensive line is roughly average, but the guard positions are holding them back from being even better.
Jones and Eichenberg have accounted for 42.5 percent of the starting line’s allowed pressures and 55 percent of its allowed sacks this season, according to PFF. Somehow, they look even worse on tape than those numbers suggest.
Eichenberg spends too much time on the ground, struggling to handle speed and power rushers who know how to use their hands. Jones is a little too aggressive, lunging into his blocks, leaving him unbalanced and easy for any experienced defensive lineman to shed to the ground.
Jones is protected by playing next to Armstead and Brewer, who are easily Miami’s two best pass blockers, but Eichenberg doesn’t get the same luxury, meaning he has less room for error on any given play.
Playing next to Eichenberg hasn’t been great for Jackson, either. Jackson’s 14 pressures allowed are by far the most on the team. Obviously, not all of Jackson’s pressures are on Eichenberg. However, some are the product of poor execution against stunts and twists.
We didn’t group Jackson in with Miami’s struggling offensive linemen because he offers a lot more in the running game. His pass protection will likely always be below average, but Jackson is a mauler in the running game, and his athleticism shines on screens and outside runs.
Jones has shown flashes in the running game but is wildly inconsistent. Eichenberg holds up occasionally, but just like in pass protection, he ends up on the ground far too much.
Looking past individual performers, the Dolphins' main problem is that the offensive line limits the team’s ceiling against better competition.
The team’s worst pass-blocking grades of the season came against the Bills and Titans, arguably the top defenses they’ve played. Last season was the same story, as the Bills, Titans, Chiefs, Cowboys, Eagles and Jets accounted for Miami’s six worst pass-blocking performances.
As we mentioned earlier, the Dolphins getting the ball out quickly is often used to discredit the offensive line. While that’s not always fair, those claims do have some merit. When teams stop Tua Tagovailoa from playing within rhythm and hitting his first read, players like Eichenberg, Jones, and Jackson get exposed more.
It happened in last year’s Wild Card loss to the Chiefs and happens almost every time they play Buffalo. The Dolphins’ offensive line limits the team’s ceiling and ability to call a true drop-back passing game.
The Dolphins are 2-5 this season, making their playoff hopes slim, so the offensive line’s limitations against strong opponents might not be as much of a big deal this year.
However, if the Dolphins are hoping for a quick turnaround in 2025 and to finally win a playoff game for the first time since the 2000 season, they shouldn’t be content with the average play they’ve received this season.
Considering the personnel, the offensive line has played well enough in 2024, but there’s no reason not to continue upgrading the unit this offseason.