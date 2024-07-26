Defensive Backs Display Versatility In Dolphins Training Camp
Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver called seven-time Pro Bowl right cornerback Jalen Ramsey "the ultimate chess piece" because he could move him around all over the field and at different positions in the secondary.
The chess metaphor that underscores the intricate and strategic nature of football, particularly the defensive aspect.
Well, if Ramsey is the queen in chess, the most powerful piece that can move in any direction, then fourth-year free safety Jevon Holland is the rook, which can move as many squares as it likes up and down vertically, as long it isn't blocked.
Holland, who had a 99-yard interception touchdown return and 74 tackles against the Jets last season, is all for it.
"He's the defensive coordinator, so it's kind of like whatever he wants, but I'll be down to do it," said Holland, 24, who had four pass breakups and one pick in 12 games despite missing six games, including the playoff loss to the Chiefs, due to knee issues.
"I played nickel in college and corner in high school and whatnot, but yeah, I'm down. I'm sure he's open to it. He loves our input and seeing what we see, so for sure. I've told him, if you want me to move around, I mean in [individual] drills, I'll go to nickel and try stuff."
Ramsey feels the same way and is excited about using his versatility to make plays all over the field.
"It allows me to showcase all of my skill set, all of my abilities," said Ramsey, 29, who has 22 career interceptions and a Super Bowl ring with the 2021 Los Angeles Rams. "It allows teams to not always be able to dictate where I am. It allows me to be more involved in the game and the game plan and not get bored out there on the field. Yeah, I think it opens up a lot of opportunities and plays for other people as well when I get to be versatile and do different things."
With the departure of arguably the Dolphin's most outstanding cornerback, Xavien Howard, to open up salary cap space, Miami brought in several other interchangeable "chess pieces," all with the ability to play multiple positions, a move that significantly reshaped the team's defensive lineup.
Veteran left cornerback Kendall Fuller, who has 16 career picks and a Super Bowl ring with the 2019 Kansas City Chiefs, has played both sides on the corner, some safety, and began his eight-year career at nickel.
"We all move around," said Fuller, 29, who spent his last four seasons with Washington. "Jalen's all over the field. Sometimes we're playing the right side, sometimes you're on the left side. Within the defense corners can be asked to do different things; do what a nickel would do; do what a linebacker would do. That's what makes the game fun, to be able to have a lot of different responsibilities, a lot of different techniques you have.
"I'm comfortable lining up everywhere on the field. My biggest thing is, no matter what position you play, is learning where everybody is knowing where your help is. It brings everybody together."
Miami also brought in safety Marcus Maye, 31, who has eight picks in seven seasons while playing both safety positions. Maye is coming off a down year, missing ten games due to a shoulder injury and three games to a suspension for a 2021 arrest for driving under the influence in Fort Lauderdale.
Maye said he chose the Dolphins because of their overall talent, especially in the back end, which also added 12-year veteran, 33-year-old safety Jordan Poyer — a 2022 Pro Bowl pick with the Bills — his main competitor for the vital safety spot opposite Holland.
"I wanted to be part of this group because from the outside looking in they have a special thing going on, especially in the back end with Coach Mike [McDaniel]," said Maye, a native of Melbourne. "Once I saw all the pieces, I was excited. I could play free, strong safety, blitz, anything you need, special teams. I want to be on the football field, and I'll do anything as long as I'm on the grass.
"[Weaver] has got a lot of tricks up his sleeve to go along with the versatility we have here."
Holland, who's in the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $8,716,410 ($6.2 million guaranteed), is patiently waiting his turn for an extension after several teammates have received theirs with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on hold.
"It's not like I'm dictating time on my contract because if I was dictating the time, I would've got paid my rookie year," he joked. "But when it comes, it comes. I can't control any of that. Whenever they want to, I'll pick up the phone, but I'm out here every day just trying to get better."
Maye is a massive fan of Holland.
"He's a great player," he said. "He can do everything in the back end and come down in the box. It's exciting to be part of what they have here. He's one of the top safeties in the league, so I'm excited to be on his side."