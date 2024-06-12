Fuller Ready to Step Up, Play Opposite Fellow 2016 Draftee Ramsey
The Miami Dolphins are replacing veteran cornerback Xavien Howard with Kendall Fuller, who will play opposite of All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, continuing the trend of 2016 NFL draft alum in their defensive backfield.
Howard was one of the premier cornerbacks in the league during his time in South Florida, which leaves big shoes to fill, regardless of his production in his last two seasons.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is confident Fuller will be more than an adequate replacement for Howard.
"You talk about a guy that has tremendous football IQ, that knows his skill set, can take all of the pre-snap information that is give to him and then apply it," Weaver said. "He's played in every coverage scheme known to man. Just his vet savvy, his presence, the professionalismthat he shows every day is going to have a tremendous influence on all of those guys. Then, when you combine both with Jalen Ramsey and the influence he can have on some of the younger corners we have, the Cam Smiths of the world, the Ethan Bonners -- I'm just so grateful for him being here.
"He's such a calming presence back there at the corner position."
THE FULLER, HOWARD, RAMSEY CONNECTION
Fuller said he was a fan of Howard, and had his eyes on Howard and Ramsey as his fellow draftees from 2016. Ramsey was the fifth overall pick in that draft, Howard was selected early in the second round, and Fuller was a third-round selection.
Fuller admired both Ramsey and Howard, but now, he says his "biggest thing" is to just go out there and play football.
Fuller called Ramsey a likely future Hall of Fame player and heaped praise on the Dolphins cornerbacks room. He said there is camaraderie, too.
"This (minicamp) week all of us have been hanging around a lot and things like that," Fuller said. "Me and Jalen both came into the league at the same time, played with some players, shared some of the same coaches. So just laughing and talking about some of that and things like that. It's going to be fun just to get to know everybody, not just players but staff members, equipment staff, everything like that."
Ramsey said that he wishes Howard "could still be a part of the team," but understands that "business is business."
"But me and Kendall go way back to like high school," Ramsey said. "So that's my guy too. It'll be fun teaming up with him."
The Dolphins have had four defensive backs from the 2016 NFL draft see the field in South Florida, with Eli Apple suiting up for the Dolphins last season. Yet another cornerback from that 2016 draft class, Mackensie Alexander, spent time with Miami in training camp in 2022 but ended up on injured reserve.